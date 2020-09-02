Reedsburg students head back to school, precautions set in place to limit contact

Arriving at school for the start of the 2020-21 school year, Sept. 1 in Reedsburg was different than in previous years with the COVID-19 pandemic.
When students who signed up for in-person classes arrived at Pineview Elementary School, which hosts grades K-2, they greeted their teacher and waited outside on the east side of the building by their grade level to be taken inside to start the school day.
Instead of walking children to their classroom, parents dropped them off and said good bye from the sidewalk parking lot. Rather than waiting for school to start inside the classroom or hallways, each student was handed an individual polychrome spot by their teacher to stand in a line at a social distance from their classmates, waiting to be taken inside.
Each student and staff member wore a mask as required by the school district’s back to school plan and recommended by the CDC to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
When each student arrived, teachers escorted the students into the school by their cohort with each group entering the building through separate doors to limit contact with each other.
Principal Paul Bierman said the same procedure happened at Ironton/La Valle Elementary School and Loganville Elementary School, where he also serves as principal. Bierman, who was at Pineview Elementary School Sept. 1, said the procedure for students arriving went smoothly the first day. Dismissal at the end of the day will consist of a similar procedure.
With school starting on a Tuesday, Bierman said the students who arrived at Pineview Elementary School Sept. 1 was the B group scheduled to take in-person classes through the school district’s hybrid model, which will offer two days a week of in-person classes on an alternating schedule along with virtual classes. Thursday, Sept. 3 would alternate to the A schedule group of students. The district is also offering virtual schooling five days a week for those who choose the option.
District Administrator Tom Benson said procedures with older grade levels entering in-person classes are a bit different but have similar policies to keep people separate from each other. Staff stand outside each building to make sure everyone is remaining distant from one another and wait to be taken inside in smaller groups. Students are wearing masks on the buses, he said.
Along with sanitation and other cleaning measures, another precaution Pineview Elementary School is taking is setting up the physical education equipment at a social distance and students having their own equipment which will be sanitized. Benson said similar precautions are being taken at each of the school district’s buildings for physical education classes.
Benson said the goal is to keep the number of people who enter each building at the smallest possible with the vast majority inside the building only students and staff.
He said there might be some exceptions for letting a parent into the building at the smaller grade levels, like if a kindergarten student has anxiety about attending school as the year begins, to make parents feel more comfortable about dropping their children off. Exceptions might also be made if a parent needs to communicate with a teacher or an administrator in person. But for the most part, parents are not allowed to enter the building and must drop their child off outside.
Benson said a pre-authorization to enter any of the buildings isn’t needed and parents should continue doing the procedures that were in place before the pandemic and enter the office so staff can address needs.
Benson encourages parents to communicate with the school district if students have to leave school for an appointment or pick up their children early. Screening measures for the virus will not happen at the school with visitors at the present time, he said.
Benson said accommodations are made for essential vendors, like food service, to limit the time in the buildings and drop off what it needs. Other vendors promoting other services not essential to day to day operations are already communicating by virtual methods, like email, he said.
Benson wants parents to understand the school district is doing its best to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus while at the same time making sure students get back to school.
“We’re just trying to make sure we pay attention to the details and if we need to make some changes along the way we will do that,” Benson said.
