Reedsburg students head back to school, precautions set in place to limit contact

He said there might be some exceptions for letting a parent into the building at the smaller grade levels, like if a kindergarten student has anxiety about attending school as the year begins, to make parents feel more comfortable about dropping their children off. Exceptions might also be made if a parent needs to communicate with a teacher or an administrator in person. But for the most part, parents are not allowed to enter the building and must drop their child off outside.

Benson said a pre-authorization to enter any of the buildings isn’t needed and parents should continue doing the procedures that were in place before the pandemic and enter the office so staff can address needs.

Benson encourages parents to communicate with the school district if students have to leave school for an appointment or pick up their children early. Screening measures for the virus will not happen at the school with visitors at the present time, he said.

Benson said accommodations are made for essential vendors, like food service, to limit the time in the buildings and drop off what it needs. Other vendors promoting other services not essential to day to day operations are already communicating by virtual methods, like email, he said.