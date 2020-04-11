Reedsburg teachers adapt to online lessons during COVID-19 pandemic

Jump, who is also the advisor to the high school's Future Business Leaders of America chapter, said the group had their final activities plan halted to become recognized as an outstanding chapter. For one of those activities, the group was scheduled to have students job shadow a professional during the month of April.

So the group adapted by job shadowing their parents who had their work experience changed to mainly working from home during the pandemic. She said in an April 2 interview she submitted the paperwork to become an officially recognized chapter.

Future Business Leaders of America President Ella Erdman, a 17-year-old senior, decided to job shadow Brenda Erdman. While her future plans after graduation include taking a year off school to join the Army National Guard, she decided to job shadow her mother to help the chapter obtain the award and to learn more about her job and how she’s had to adjust.

“It was really cool to see what she does every day,” Ella Erdman said of her mother’s teaching efforts. “It was very different than what it would have been if I would have job shadowed her in the classroom but it’s very interesting to see how the teachers have adjusted to this time and how they still want to stay connected to their students.”