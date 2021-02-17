Reedsburg's Leo Almeida, Sonny Hyde advance to spring election for school board seat

The Reedsburg Board of Education will have a new face in the city of Reedsburg seat.

Unofficial results from the Feb. 16 primary election show Leo Almeida and Sonny Hyde as the candidates with the most votes that will move on to the April 6 spring election. Almeida received 539 votes while Hyde received 506 votes out of 1,488 ballots cast.

Both candidates expressed gratitude to the community on their social media pages following the election. Almeida posted a video to his Facebook page saying “we’ve got more work to do in the future.” Hyde thanked everyone who voted in the election in a Feb. 17 Facebook post.

“This is the first step towards compassion and civility making a comeback,” Hyde said.

Incumbent Alice Heckenbach, who was elected to the school board in 2018, received 294 votes and will not move on to retain her seat.

The city of Reedsburg position represents the entire city and carries a three- year term.

Unofficial results from Sauk County show a 70% voter turnout in this year's primary election.