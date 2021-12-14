Report: One-quarter of Portage seventh-graders at moderate or high risk of not graduating

The district’s report showed each grade level between seventh and 12th this year has between 15-25% of its student body at moderate or high risk of not graduating. Twenty-two seventh-graders, or 17%, are at high risk while another 10 are at moderate risk. Just over one-fifth of the 2021-22 senior class falls into those two categories, according to the report.

Matt Paulsen, the teaching and learning director for grades 6-12, said there wasn’t enough data available on sixth-graders to include them in the DEWS report due to the pandemic.

In a follow-up email to the Daily Register, Paulsen said the district doesn’t have any data from prior years to use as a comparison because this is the first year administrators have included DEWS scores in the presentation. It will be able to make comparisons over time in the future, he said.

Officials also didn’t have comparable numbers from other districts.

About 91% of Portage High School students completed high school within four years as of the 2019-20 school year, according to the most recent data available on the DPI's public portal. The statewide rate was just over 90% that year.