Report: One-quarter of Portage seventh-graders at moderate or high risk of not graduating

The Portage Community School District is looking for early warning signs to identify potential high school dropouts before they even reach high school, finding about one in four current seventh-graders are at risk of not graduating, according to a report presented to the school board Monday.
Superintendent Josh Sween said administrators focused in past years on high school students at risk of not graduating, but this year felt it was important to “take a more holistic approach because … if we don’t pay attention to those early problems, then they do become problems later on.”
Portage High School uses credit deficiency as its primary measure for identifying potential dropouts, according to the report. However, the Dropout Early Warning System, or DEWS, predicts potential dropouts as early as middle school, which can lead schools to use “critical interventions that prevent students from actually dropping out,” the report said.
Developed by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, DEWS determines each student’s risk level by considering their attendance, achievement, expulsion and suspension rates, as well as the number of times they have moved between schools or districts in the prior year, according to the DPI.
The district’s report showed each grade level between seventh and 12th this year has between 15-25% of its student body at moderate or high risk of not graduating. Twenty-two seventh-graders, or 17%, are at high risk while another 10 are at moderate risk. Just over one-fifth of the 2021-22 senior class falls into those two categories, according to the report.
Matt Paulsen, the teaching and learning director for grades 6-12, said there wasn’t enough data available on sixth-graders to include them in the DEWS report due to the pandemic.
In a follow-up email to the Daily Register, Paulsen said the district doesn’t have any data from prior years to use as a comparison because this is the first year administrators have included DEWS scores in the presentation. It will be able to make comparisons over time in the future, he said.
Officials also didn’t have comparable numbers from other districts.
About 91% of Portage High School students completed high school within four years as of the 2019-20 school year, according to the most recent data available on the DPI's public portal. The statewide rate was just over 90% that year.
Sween said the district’s efforts to get students back on track to graduate in four years consists of its Portage Prep Program, which works with credit-deficient juniors and seniors; the Portage Academy of Achievement, which provides alternative graduation plans for students not being well served by the traditional high school setting; and a new focus on interventions throughout the school system, which is meant to help at-risk students earlier in their education.
“The idea is we present this information of where we sit as a district,” Sween said, “but then ultimately what are we doing to fix this issue, right? That’s what we all want to know.”
Administrators noted the difference between DEWS and credit deficiency as predictors of dropouts. Unlike the DPI measure, the number of credit-deficient high school students drops with each grade level, except ninth which also had insufficient data to include in the report.
More than three dozen students in 10th through 12th grade are currently credit deficient but weren’t flagged as at-risk by the DEWS system, according to the report. Fifteen others had no DEWS scores because they were not in public school in sixth grade, Paulsen said.
Assistant District Administrator Peter Hibner questioned how helpful the DEWS measure is when more credit-deficient students than not had low DEWS scores. Sween said it allows the district to identify students who need extra support prior to entering high school.
Sean Stout, associate principal of PHS and principal of PAA, said other programs, like a new one that helps freshmen transition to high school based on teacher recommendations, can find students who need more help but aren’t identified through standard measures like attendance and test scores.
“Now again, we can talk about all the correlation data and things like that of how reliable that is, but at least it’s providing us with another measuring point that we didn’t previously have at the high school level to catch some of these students,” Stout said.
In other business Monday, the Portage School Board:
- Approved the hire of Nichol Meinhardt for a summer school position.
- Authorized the annual notice of educational options.
- Discussed employment and compensation for employees in closed session.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.