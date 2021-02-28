Residents can register to participate in Baraboo's superintendent interviews

Community members who want to submit questions, see Baraboo’s superintendent interviews live and provide feedback will need to register online by March 7, but videos of each will be posted publicly after all three have finished.

The Baraboo School District originally planned to hold three Q&A sessions for the community, one with each finalist, that would allow local residents to ask questions live. But organizers decided that would be too difficult to make a “quality experience” and might put the candidates on unequal footing, said Mike Kohlman, the Baraboo School Board member leading the search for District Administrator Lori Mueller’s replacement.

“This way, we can, prior to the interview, consolidate all the questions, try to make sure that we get as many of the topics that people are interested in addressed and also provide that same slate of questions to each candidate,” Kohlman said Friday.

To participate, register as a community member and submit questions for the candidates at http://bit.ly/boosupt2021 by March 7. Once registered, participants will receive an email with links to the interviews, which will need to be watched at their scheduled times in order for participants to provide feedback that the school board will consider in making its final decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}