Residents make, donate hundreds of masks for students in Portage schools

Portage students who arrive at school without their own mask don’t have to wear one of the plain white masks supplied by the state if they don’t want to, thanks to the efforts of six individuals who have donated hundreds of colorful homemade cloth masks to the school district.
“The efforts are definitely filling a need for our families,” said Valerie Hon, a Portage Community School District nurse and one of the donors.
“It was really rewarding to work with other very compassionate people in the community on a common effort during this time that there’s so much uncertainty and challenges for people on a daily basis, and I think it just shows the resiliency of so many people that are here to support the children,” she said.
Hon said she knew the district would need masks, and disposable ones were both scarce and expensive. Sewing is also a “therapy” for her, she said.
The state Department of Health Services also supplied white cloth masks to schools this year. Portage students and district employees each received two. The district requires everyone to wear a face covering when at school, except for certain exceptions.
Hon reached out to The Welcome Home Sewing Center in Portage and posted to the Portage Strong Facebook page to solicit local sewers willing to help.
Several people responded to the call: Sue Ditter, Stephanie Heim, Barb Babler, Barb Martin, Joan Shanks and Hon have now sewn between dozens to hundreds of masks each, which they gave to the district.
Their efforts earned commendations from the school board last week.
“A huge thank you to all of them for pitching in and helping out,” District Administrator Josh Sween said at the Oct. 12 meeting. “It is really neat to see. You know, we have a lot of masks in the district that we’ve gotten from a lot of different vendors, but when you go into the schools and the kids have an opportunity to have a cloth mask that was created in a cool pattern, especially at the elementary level, they just love that.”
Heim, a retired Portage resident and sewer since adolescence, said she received a letter in the mail signed by all of the board members as well as a handwritten thank-you note from Hon.
“It gave me a little warm feeling, and those are hard to come by these days,” she said.
Heim said she started donating school supplies regularly since she retired five years ago, and this year “it seemed like maybe masks were the best school supply to donate.” She had been making masks since the coronavirus first came to Wisconsin, giving them away for free to friends and family and for a nominal fee to her niece’s employer.
Heim said she, like many others, felt helpless as the pandemic hit. Sewing masks was one way she could feel a little less helpless and do some good for young area families, she said.
“I know how much kids need the in-person school,” Heim said. “My niece lives in Portage and has a couple kids that are in school already, and I know how important it is to them to be in school and with their friends, so their parents can work. So I just thought it was something I could do that would help the cause and maybe keep kids and teachers and other school workers from getting sick.”
She donated roughly 500 to the school district in three sizes from small child to adult, stopping only when she ran out of materials. She tried to get fabrics she thought boys wouldn’t mind wearing, she noted.
Hon said she wasn’t expecting board commendations. She didn’t intend to draw attention to herself, she said, but the recognition “was very nice.”
Seeing students wearing her masks has been particularly rewarding.
“One day I saw them walking into the building and was so excited that the student was wearing the mask that I had made, and seeing how it fit so well was very rewarding,” she said. She told the student it was her handiwork. “I couldn’t tell if she was smiling, but her eyes lit up,” Hon said.
Ditter, who has been sewing for about 50 years and making masks since early March, saw the Facebook post and decided to volunteer. She estimated she made about 100 masks for the school district.
“I can make more if there’s the need,” she said, adding that she hopes everyone wears a mask and stays safe.
In concert with other safety measures, masks have helped mitigate transmission of the virus within schools, according to area health officials and leaders in multiple area districts. Portage school district’s Oct. 8 update to families stated, “The continued correct use of face coverings is essential.”
