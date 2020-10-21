Residents make, donate hundreds of masks for students in Portage schools

Heim said she, like many others, felt helpless as the pandemic hit. Sewing masks was one way she could feel a little less helpless and do some good for young area families, she said.

“I know how much kids need the in-person school,” Heim said. “My niece lives in Portage and has a couple kids that are in school already, and I know how important it is to them to be in school and with their friends, so their parents can work. So I just thought it was something I could do that would help the cause and maybe keep kids and teachers and other school workers from getting sick.”

She donated roughly 500 to the school district in three sizes from small child to adult, stopping only when she ran out of materials. She tried to get fabrics she thought boys wouldn’t mind wearing, she noted.

Hon said she wasn’t expecting board commendations. She didn’t intend to draw attention to herself, she said, but the recognition “was very nice.”

Seeing students wearing her masks has been particularly rewarding.