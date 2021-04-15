Retired Baraboo science teacher awarded state group's 'most prestigious award'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We started talking about invasive species and how people impact the landscape and the environment around us,” Zimmerman said. “That was my first taste, and I always thought that was such an interesting way to view the world and I decided to pursue that as a career.”

Zimmerman said she works with at-risk youth on a conservation crew to give back to the community, restore the land and help participants develop job skills and earn their high school diplomas, all through her job with Operation Fresh Start.

Mesmer said she loved taking seventh-graders to the woods on the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo Sauk County campus near the middle school or down to the Baraboo River “and seeing the excitement on their faces as we discovered all the living things -- even tiny things -- underneath logs and underneath the leaves and try and figure out how they all worked together in the ecosystem.”

Sometimes students would get wet or dirty, but “oh well, it was fun that way,” she said, adding that she especially liked teaching girls that it’s OK to get messy, be smart and love science. She said she still “does science” with her six grandchildren, often at their request.