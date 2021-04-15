Retired Baraboo science teacher awarded state group's 'most prestigious award'

Throughout her 44 years as a science educator, Karen Mesmer has been thrilled to hear from former students about how she impacted their lives.
“It happens frequently and it fills my soul to know that I made a difference in many, many lives,” the retired Baraboo teacher said in an acceptance speech earlier this year.
She was accepting -- virtually -- the Ron Gibbs Award, the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers’ “most prestigious award,” which recognizes one person each year “who has made outstanding contributions in science education over a long and distinguished career in Wisconsin,” according to a WSST news release. To Mesmer, it signified her efforts to make a difference in the world by helping people understand science.
“I feel very honored and humbled to be in the group of all the people that have been previous award winners,” Mesmer said in a recent interview, adding that the former winners, many of them her friends, are “very accomplished.”
Helping teachers
She taught for 26 years in the Baraboo School District, mostly at the middle school, and retired in 2015. But retirement didn’t keep her from the classroom, as she shifted to consulting with school districts around the country, including Baraboo, to write curriculum, review lessons and offer feedback, which she continues to do.
Working with her since 1995, current Jack Young Middle School science teacher Brian Witthun witnessed Mesmer in both roles. He said she deserves the recognition, which he likened to a lifetime achievement award, adding that she’s been a leader in science education throughout the state for years. She frequently checks in with him and his colleagues, offering assistance and suggesting new resources to incorporate into the curriculum, which she “knows very well,” he said.
“Karen has been very inspirational in the sense that she doesn’t just teach the kids. She teaches the kids to love science, so it’s not just about teaching them the science content … but she teaches them to love science, to think like a scientist, to ask questions and then search out the answers to those questions,” Witthun said.
Helping students
Caroline Zimmerman can attest to that. Now a 24-year-old conservation supervisor for a Madison nonprofit, the Baraboo native credits Mesmer with introducing her to conservation ecology when she was in Mesmer’s seventh-grade science class. Instead of sitting in the classroom, Mesmer would sometimes take her classes outside for hands-on learning.
“We started talking about invasive species and how people impact the landscape and the environment around us,” Zimmerman said. “That was my first taste, and I always thought that was such an interesting way to view the world and I decided to pursue that as a career.”
Zimmerman said she works with at-risk youth on a conservation crew to give back to the community, restore the land and help participants develop job skills and earn their high school diplomas, all through her job with Operation Fresh Start.
Mesmer said she loved taking seventh-graders to the woods on the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo Sauk County campus near the middle school or down to the Baraboo River “and seeing the excitement on their faces as we discovered all the living things -- even tiny things -- underneath logs and underneath the leaves and try and figure out how they all worked together in the ecosystem.”
Sometimes students would get wet or dirty, but “oh well, it was fun that way,” she said, adding that she especially liked teaching girls that it’s OK to get messy, be smart and love science. She said she still “does science” with her six grandchildren, often at their request.
“I think it’s a perfect fit,” Zimmerman said of Mesmer’s honor. “Dr. Mesmer has made an incredible impact in my life growing up and with what I wanted to pursue, and I’m sure she’s done that with countless others that she’s not even aware of. I think it’s great. Science is always fun.”
Achievements
According to WSST’s website, Mesmer is the first Baraboo teacher to receive the Ron Gibbs award in its entire 44 years. Though she won the 2020 award, the organization held off on announcing it publicly last year in hopes of holding an in-person ceremony but ended up holding it virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the news release said.
She began her career teaching for eight years in Inupiaq villages in Alaska, according to the release. In 1998, she took a position in the Baraboo School District.
Mesmer has served in professional organizations at both the state and national level, including as a curator for the National Science Teachers Association, the release stated. She also helped the International Crane Foundation, which is based in Baraboo, lead an environmental camp for teachers and students in eastern Russia, and has assisted the Devil’s Lake State Park naturalist with kayak tours.
Her numerous awards include the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching in 1997, two decades after she says she found her true passion.
In her youth, Mesmer wanted to be either a researcher or a medical doctor, she said. Her path changed when she took a job as a naturalist at an Ohio camp in 1977, bringing children on hikes and teaching them about the natural world.
“I found out that that was really fun to do and that kids liked it and that I was good at it, so I found my passion early on,” she said.
