Retired teachers invite Baraboo School Board to second meeting, this time on staff morale

Another member of the group, 2015 retiree Paul Kujak of Baraboo, suggested in a separate public comment that the task force consist of mostly current Baraboo School District teachers — representing each school and chosen by their peers — along with as many school board members as possible and a few retired educators. Kujak is running for a seat on the school board this spring.

“It’s imperative that they’re (current teachers) on this task force. And it’s imperative because they are the people that are the front line. They’re the boots on the ground. They’re the people that are most affected by this situation, along with our students,” Kujak said.

He encouraged the board to limit the number of parents and community members who can serve on the task force, citing the difficulty of conveying to a non-educator what it’s like to run a classroom. Students shouldn’t serve on the task force, he said.

Kujak said the district’s discipline policies have failed both students and teachers and should be re-examined.

“Our teachers feel helpless,” he said, adding that they’re scared to discipline students because of potential consequences the teachers may face for doing so.