Rio, Pardeeville and Lodi school board members to face challengers in spring election

Voters in Rio, Pardeeville and Lodi will see contested school board races in the April 7 election.
Rio School Board
After years of having only as many candidates as open seats on the school board, Rio has four people vying for three seats: incumbents Alice Marquardt, Richard Kleist and Beth Laufenberg and newcomer Eugene Vangen.
“It’s nice to see some interest by people wanting to be involved with the school district by serving on the board,” said district Superintendent Craig Vetter. Four candidates ran for two seats last spring, but he noted one moved out of the district prior to the election. "We’ve never had an overabundance of people running.”
He said the board selected Laufenberg on Dec. 12 to fill the seat vacated by Kate Carlson earlier this school year after Laufenberg and Vangen interviewed for the position. Carlson resigned for personal reasons shortly after Kleist was appointed to replace Doug Shippert, who resigned in September due to his health, Vetter said.
“We’ve had three board members resign from the board in just over a year, so we’ve been in kind of a constant state of flux,” he said, adding, “It’s a lot on a five-person board.”
Susie Ferriter resigned in November 2018 for personal reasons, according to Vetter.
Pardeeville School Board
Six people are seeking three seats on the Pardeeville School Board, just barely under the threshold that would have triggered a primary election, according to District Administrative Assistant Jane Clemmons.
All three incumbents, Lynette Ives, Becky Levzow and Karla Walker, are running to retain their seats. Their challengers are Chuck Achterberg, Judd Becker and Justin Nickel.
Lodi School Board
Two newcomers and one incumbent will compete for two seats on the Lodi School Board.
Barb Beyer, Bud Styer and incumbent H. Adam Steinberg are running for seats currently held by Steinberg and Susan Miller, according to Administrative Assistant Maureen Palmer.
Miller filed papers of non-candidacy, Palmer said. Her term expires on April 26.
Per Wisconsin law, school board members serve for three-year terms. Tuesday was the filing deadline for candidates who want to run for office. Interested parties can still register as a write-in candidate or run as an unregistered write-in candidate.
