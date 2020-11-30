Rio's Bongert wins state Outstanding Teacher Award for agriculture education

RIO -- Agriculture served a foundational role in Lori Bongert’s life. The fourth-grade teacher weaves the knowledge she learned growing up on a farm in Poynette into her lessons throughout the year, a dedication that earned her state recognition.
Through its Ag in the Classroom program, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau conferred this year’s Outstanding Teacher Award to Bongert last week for her efforts to educate students on agriculture.
“I’m just very honored and very blessed,” Bongert said. “It’s truly an honor.”
She has taught fourth grade at Rio Elementary School for 11 years, starting each fall by looking at Ag in the Classroom’s essay topic and adjusting her lessons to coincide with that topic, she said. Her students participate in the essay contest annually, consistently winning at the county level.
She also brings local farmers, other speakers and Rio High School FFA members into her classrooms to help teach her students about various aspects of agriculture. In previous years, she’s taken students on field trips to farms and farmers markets.
With most of that on hold due to the coronavirus, she’s trying something new this year: Her classroom adopted a calf (virtually) through educational lesson series Discover Dairy, she said, “so we get monthly updates and we get to learn more about the dairy industry through that adventure.”
She recently received a grant from a local agriculture foundation that she’s using to construct a “micro-garden” where students from across the district will be able to grow their own vegetables, Bongert said.
“Agriculture is very vital to our lives, through the food, through jobs, through careers ... and so I really want the students to understand that the food doesn’t just grow at the grocery store. I want them to know the history and the background of where their food is coming from and how it is produced and shipped to the grocery stores and then to their dinner and lunch tables,” Bongert said.
Born and raised on a cash crop and hog farm in Poynette, Bongert said she developed a strong work ethic and knows how much work goes into the farming industry. She was active in FFA and 4-H in her youth and was Fairest of the Fair in 2002.
She has spent her entire career in Rio, first as a student teacher and then as a first-grade teacher in 2008.
As the state’s winner of the Outstanding Teacher Award, Bongert will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson.
Arneson said Bongert is the first state winner -- at least in recent years -- from Columbia County. The award has been given annually for more than 15 years.
While the applicant pool was smaller than usual this year, Arneson said applicants included some “really experienced teachers” and some younger teachers. She guessed the extra stress due to COVID-19 lowered the number of applicants. Teachers of all grade levels and subjects can apply for the award, except those who are certified agricultural education instructors, according to a news release.
Three Wisconsin Farm Bureau volunteers chose Bongert because she incorporates agriculture into different parts of her curriculum and ties it to hands-on activities, Arneson said. Though Arneson doesn’t participate in the judging process, she said she was happy to see the judges choose Bongert, whom she met a few years ago after one of Bongert’s students won an essay contest.
“I always just find it a really great feeling when I can give back to someone who I know is really, really, truly, year after year, bringing agriculture to their students,” Arneson said.
As part of the award, Bongert will receive $500, which she can use to attend the 2021 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Iowa or on educational resources. She plans to put it toward more projects with her students, Bongert said.
