Rio's Bongert wins state Outstanding Teacher Award for agriculture education

She recently received a grant from a local agriculture foundation that she’s using to construct a “micro-garden” where students from across the district will be able to grow their own vegetables, Bongert said.

“Agriculture is very vital to our lives, through the food, through jobs, through careers ... and so I really want the students to understand that the food doesn’t just grow at the grocery store. I want them to know the history and the background of where their food is coming from and how it is produced and shipped to the grocery stores and then to their dinner and lunch tables,” Bongert said.

Born and raised on a cash crop and hog farm in Poynette, Bongert said she developed a strong work ethic and knows how much work goes into the farming industry. She was active in FFA and 4-H in her youth and was Fairest of the Fair in 2002.

She has spent her entire career in Rio, first as a student teacher and then as a first-grade teacher in 2008.

As the state’s winner of the Outstanding Teacher Award, Bongert will be Wisconsin’s nominee for the National Excellence in Teaching Agriculture Award through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson.