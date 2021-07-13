Rusch Elementary in Portage to close in 2022

The retirement of the Rusch building should not lead to staff reduction, Sween said. “We’ll be able to absorb the staff from Rusch, and that’s really one of the strong points of this plan.”

The district will later consider demolition or partial demolition of the Rusch building. It intends to keep the community pool facility open until it can find an alternative option for the pool, Sween said.

The district is having ongoing discussions with the city regarding development of the property, in general, “because it’s a beautiful area with lots of options,” Sween said, noting its proximity to Goodyear Park with the Splash Pad and skate park.

“The big thing here to look at is we have strong history of fiscal responsibility in the school district and will continue to prepare for future,” Sween said of retiring Rusch. “Because we’ve done that, we can address the critical areas of need at our other facilities without going to the community for referendum.”

