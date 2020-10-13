 Skip to main content
Rusch to close temporarily as Portage schools report eight new COVID-19 cases
Another eight people in the Portage school district have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, and another elementary school will shift temporarily to virtual learning.

The district announced in a letter to families Monday, that a lack of staffing will cause Rusch Elementary School to switch to at-home instruction later this week. The school, which has more than 200 students, will be closed starting Thursday and will reopen Oct. 26, according to District Administrator Josh Sween.

Sween said the district has had a total of 25 cases since the school year began, 14 of which have recovered. Eleven are currently in isolation, he said.

“So far, knock on wood, we’ve been OK,” Sween told the school board Monday. “We haven’t had anybody seriously, seriously come down with something that has really been a major concern to us at this point, but we know that that is a possibility so we’re monitoring everything very closely.”

According to the letter, “Many other individuals across the district are currently being asked to quarantine due to close contacts that they have had from both inside and outside the district.”

Three school nurses are doing the majority of contract tracing for cases within the district, but office staff are also helping, Sween said in an interview Thursday. Virus transmission seems to be coming largely from outside of schools, thanks to the district’s safety measures, he said.

Woodridge, Endeavor and Lewiston elementary schools reopened Monday after two weeks of virtual learning due to staffing issues.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

