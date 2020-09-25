Sauk, Columbia schools inconsistent on sharing public COVID-19 data

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin school districts vary widely on transparency with COVID-19 case numbers, but a public health expert said, as a “best practice,” they should regularly share that information with parents and staff, if not the general public.

“I think it’s a public health best practice to report summary information frequently so that parents can make the best decision about their children, so that teachers and employees know about the extent to which COVID is affecting their students,” said Patrick Remington, a physician and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

While Remington agreed that it’s important to maintain confidentiality with individuals’ records, he said that’s not at issue when reporting summary information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in schools. Trained in epidemiology and public health, he worked for the CDC for six years and the state health department for nine before becoming a professor for more than two decades.