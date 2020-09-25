Sauk, Columbia schools inconsistent on sharing public COVID-19 data

Wisconsin school districts vary widely on transparency with COVID-19 case numbers, but a public health expert said, as a “best practice,” they should regularly share that information with parents and staff, if not the general public.
“I think it’s a public health best practice to report summary information frequently so that parents can make the best decision about their children, so that teachers and employees know about the extent to which COVID is affecting their students,” said Patrick Remington, a physician and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
While Remington agreed that it’s important to maintain confidentiality with individuals’ records, he said that’s not at issue when reporting summary information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in schools. Trained in epidemiology and public health, he worked for the CDC for six years and the state health department for nine before becoming a professor for more than two decades.
It’s also natural for school officials to not want the public to know if infected people have been in their school or if virus transmission is happening there, he said, but the only way to “beat this epidemic is if we work collectively, is if we share information right away about the virus, so we can be one step ahead of the virus instead of one step behind.” Not releasing that information “can have unintended consequences,” he said.
Baraboo
Last week, Lori Mueller, top administrator for the Baraboo School District, refused to share the district’s numbers out of privacy concerns when school board member Nancy Thome asked for them during a public meeting. Legal counsel later reaffirmed Mueller’s decision, stating the community could determine who is infected if the number is low enough.
Thome was “not satisfied” with their responses, she wrote in an email to the News Republic on Monday, for reasons including: other districts reporting individual cases; quarantined students and staff adding to the numbers absent and making it more difficult to know who tested positive; and the district notifying parents in the past of single cases of other infectious diseases, like chickenpox.
Two days after the meeting, Thome clarified with the district’s legal counsel that she wanted COVID-19 data to be shared with the board, not the general public.
“I feel that the Board of Education, having voted to permit in-person education, has the responsibility to monitor the # of Covid cases in the district,” she wrote in an email to Boardman Clark, the legal counsel.
Mueller told the News Republic in an email Friday that she is no longer withholding case numbers from the school board.
Remington said that people can already guess who’s being isolated when they are absent from school for several days.
“From a practical standpoint, we have such … intense social media activities that this information is going to spread like wildfire, and I would be concerned that misinformation would be spreading with people maybe missing school because of other illness or other family commitments,” he said. “Assumptions will be, the minute the person doesn’t come to school that there’s a case of COVID in the school, so I think the best practice is to provide accurate information so that misinformation doesn’t carry the day.”
Baraboo School District officials sent a letter to families Wednesday to dispel similar misinformation. It cited a “rumor” the district would soon shift all students to virtual learning, which it said is not true.
Fewer than 10 people in the district have tested positive since schools opened, according to the letter Mueller shared with the News Republic on Friday. It states 4% of students and 1% of staff are home in quarantine due to symptoms or possible exposure, as of Wednesday. Based on Aug. 24 projections of in-person students, that would mean roughly 80-90 students are being quarantined.
The message indicates parents and guardians “of identified students in shared spaces/classrooms and/or an entire school population who are not deemed close contacts” are sent a letter when someone who tests positive attended school while infectious.
The News Republic emailed district principals, asking if they are informing all families and staff in their school of positive tests, but received a reply from Mueller, who said she thought it was more efficient for her to respond. She shared a sample message “that we have used over the past few weeks to inform families and staff.”
K-12 schools should share case numbers at least with their students’ families and school employees, Remington said, while recognizing that it may then become public.
Mueller said any communications regarding COVID-19 cases from the district is in conjunction with the Sauk County Health Department, which is providing guidance. She said the school board will consider Monday “if and how” it could provide virus data to the public.
Other districts
Many Wisconsin public schools have volunteered case numbers.
On its website, the School District of Wisconsin Dells has been notifying the public about individual positive cases and the affected school, including three new cases this week. Wisconsin Dells has a smaller student population than Baraboo, with almost 1,800 students last fall compared to roughly 2,900 in Baraboo, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
In Kenosha, the school district posted online about individual positive cases, including which school was affected.
Eau Claire school district is publicly tracking the number of staff and students who test positive and the number quarantined, as is Janesville.
Monroe school district publicly reported the number of students and staff who have tested positive and the number in quarantine.
Many other districts are informing parents and staff, but not the media, about cases that might affect them, such as Baraboo and the Portage Community School District, which had about 2,300 students last fall.
Josh Sween, Portage superintendent, declined Tuesday to say how many positive cases or quarantined individuals the district has had.
In Pardeeville, District Administrator Gus Knitt said his schools had one positive case at the beginning of the year, at which time roughly 11 people were quarantined. He declined to specify whether it was a student or staff member, citing the ease with which people could figure out who it was due to the district’s small size.
In that case, the district “didn’t do a very good job” of notifying all staff, something it needs to improve, Knitt said.
If there’s another positive case, he said school officials will notify the individual families and staff members who are impacted by it -- but not the general public. They would only make a public announcement in the event of a major outbreak that requires a school or the entire district to shut down, Knitt said.
“Part of it is we’re dealing with confidentiality,” he said.
Knitt estimated Tuesday there were at least two people in the district under quarantine but said there were no active cases.
Vince Breunig, Lodi district administrator, wouldn’t say this week whether the district has had any positive cases yet. Because very few students are currently allowed to learn face-to-face -- those who need special education or have a language barrier -- it would be difficult to report a positive case without compromising the infected person’s privacy, he said.
“We have to make sure that we don’t identify students, so that makes it really more difficult than if we had our whole student body,” Breunig said. “If we had our whole student body here, then absolutely we would be reporting (to parents and staff) anytime we had a student that tested positive.”
HIPAA and FERPA
HIPPA -- the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 -- does not apply to student health information in schools, according to Chris Bucher, DPI spokesman. That information is instead protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), while other privacy laws cover school staff members’ private health information, Bucher wrote in an email.
Asked whether school districts can or should publicly disclose COVID-19 case numbers, Bucher referenced a frequently asked questions document by the U.S. Department of Education on COVID-19 and FERPA, as well as a DPI document on student records and confidentiality. Neither specifically addresses overall school numbers. The FAQ states that it is meant to help school officials “as they consider the disclosure of personally identifiable information (PII) from student education records.”
FERPA “generally” allows schools to disclose information about a student’s illness, if they have COVID-19, to other students and parents in the school community without prior consent if it doesn’t include anything that could identify the student, according to the USDE document.
“For example, if an educational agency or institution releases the fact that individuals are absent due to COVID-19 (but does not disclose their identities), this would generally not be considered personally identifiable to the absent students under FERPA as long as there are other individuals at the educational agency or institution who are absent for other reasons,” it states.
“However, we caution educational agencies or institutions to ensure that in releasing such facts, they do so in a manner that does not disclose other information that, alone or in combination, would allow a reasonable person in the school community to identify the students who are absent due to COVID-19 with reasonable certainty.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
