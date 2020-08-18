Sauk County health officer: Baraboo School District planning well, but cases will arise

Administrators estimated class sizes will be about 16 students per classroom at the elementary level and up to 20 students per room at the middle school. High school classes are still being determined.

District Administrator Lori Mueller said the district will need about 20 teachers giving virtual instruction with the current enrollment split between learning models. Slightly more than 20 teachers have asked for accommodations to teach virtually, but “under a handful” qualify for the exemption from in-person work, she said. Mueller expects to be able to allow almost everybody who wants to teach virtually to do so, but unless they qualify for an exemption, they will still be required to work from their school building.

Two teachers submitted their resignations Monday, Mueller said.

Tammy Thompson Kapp, teaching director, presented on the virtual learning plan and gave sample schedules. They included both synchronous instruction -- meaning the students all learn at the same time and interact with the teacher in real time -- and asynchronous instruction, where students can work at their own pace when it works for them. It also estimated the daily time commitment for virtual learning based on grade level, progressing from three hours four days a week for 4K to six hours a day for middle school grades. High schoolers' time commitment was listed as “varies.”