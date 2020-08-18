Sauk County health officer: Baraboo School District planning well, but cases will arise

Sauk County’s top health authority assured the Baraboo School Board in a special meeting Monday that he feels the district is doing as much as it can to minimize transmission of COVID-19 when school starts in two weeks, but he also expects positive cases within the district to be “a fairly common occurrence.”
“The reality is, there is risk here,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said. “There is no question that it will be risky to send your child to school. It’s also risky for your child to go to the grocery store. It’s also risky for your child to be out playing in the playground.
“I would love to stand here and tell you that you’re not going to get any teachers or students that come down with COVID. I guarantee you that that will happen.”
Almost 300 people watched the live-streamed meeting, which has been viewed some 1,600 times as of Tuesday afternoon. Preceding Lawther’s report, district administrators gave updates on the district’s reopening plan, resulting in more than an hour of discussion before member Sean McNevin pushed the board to move on.
“The purpose of this special meeting wasn’t to revisit the issue that has been decided on twice,” McNevin said. The board has voted previously to implement in-person and virtual learning options this year. “The purpose of this meeting was to listen to Sauk County Health, so if we could get to his presentation and information, I would really appreciate that.”
Lawther presented Sauk County’s COVID-19 data from the most recent 14-day period in which it had 142 new positive cases. Some highlights include:
- The county is averaging nine new positive cases per day, which is up from one new case per day in June.
- It currently has 78 active cases, 22 of which are in Baraboo.
- Baraboo has had almost twice as many cases as any other area in the county with 181 total cases since March; Wisconsin Dells is the next closest at about half that number.
- About 23% of hospitalizations have been people under 40; 23% have been 40-60; 55% over the age of 60
- Community spread remains high with 39% of cases not linked to a known source.
“The basic takeaway statement from there is we are doing pretty well in many areas, but in terms of our cases and our spread in this community, we are going the wrong direction,” Lawther said.
Board members asked him repeatedly for one metric they could use to determine if schools should be in person or shut down for virtual learning only, but he resisted.
“This is not that kind of an illness. It doesn’t work that way, unfortunately, so we really need to balance all of these indicators together, along with our regional risks, along with what’s happening in the state and the country, to try to come up with the best solution for us locally,” he said.
The metrics he provided for the district previously looks at four factors to help with the decision: the rate of new cases, community spread, COVID-like symptoms in emergency rooms and the percentage of tests that are positive. Each one of those factors could put schools in a different category of recommended learning -- in-person, reduced capacity or virtual.
Taking the pressure off of board members, Lawther said he will make a recommendation if he thinks the district or any of its schools should close. He also said he could order them to close if the situation calls for it.
He said he is impressed with the Baraboo School District's work and has used its reopening plan as a model for others.
Even with the best planning, Lawther said the county will get to a point where the numbers will require halting in-person learning in some or all schools. But he added that “good public health requires good education” and the services provided by schools.
Asked by board member Nancy Thome if he’s concerned about the expected in-person enrollment, Lawther said he’s not concerned about specific numbers but rather whether students will all be able to remain 6 feet apart.
School updates
About 71% of the district’s roughly 3,000 students are planning to return to school in person, while 24% opted for virtual learning, according to updated figures. Five percent remained undecided Monday.
Administrators estimated class sizes will be about 16 students per classroom at the elementary level and up to 20 students per room at the middle school. High school classes are still being determined.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said the district will need about 20 teachers giving virtual instruction with the current enrollment split between learning models. Slightly more than 20 teachers have asked for accommodations to teach virtually, but “under a handful” qualify for the exemption from in-person work, she said. Mueller expects to be able to allow almost everybody who wants to teach virtually to do so, but unless they qualify for an exemption, they will still be required to work from their school building.
Two teachers submitted their resignations Monday, Mueller said.
Tammy Thompson Kapp, teaching director, presented on the virtual learning plan and gave sample schedules. They included both synchronous instruction -- meaning the students all learn at the same time and interact with the teacher in real time -- and asynchronous instruction, where students can work at their own pace when it works for them. It also estimated the daily time commitment for virtual learning based on grade level, progressing from three hours four days a week for 4K to six hours a day for middle school grades. High schoolers' time commitment was listed as “varies.”
“What you’ll notice in the virtual format is that there is an even greater amount of synchronous learning as classes become more specialized, so that our high school students have that opportunity to interact more authentically with their peers and get that clarity, feedback and questions answered that they may need to as they are progressing in their learning,” Thompson Kapp said.
Administrators will ask the board next week for permission to create a new position for a home/virtual learning coach, who would work with families, support their virtual learning needs and problem-solve this year. Mueller said the coach would take some responsibility off of parents and would be funded by federal coronavirus aid.
Mueller said the district has ordered plexiglas dividers at the request of school staff to be placed on tables, paid for using federal coronavirus emergency aid. The district has been allocated $469,763 in CARES Act funds and $422,831 in GEER funds, which it is spending on various safety measures, cleaning supplies and teaching resources, said business director Yvette Updike.
Though Mueller said all purchases above the required $20,000 threshold have been brought to the board for approval, Board President Kevin Vodak asked administrators to halt any further purchases until they can go through the finance committee and full board.
“As a board member, if you’ve got six purchases that are $15,000, I’d still like to know about them,” Vodak said. “I mean, if somebody asks me on the street, ‘You had $800,000 between GEERs money and CARES Act money. What did you spend it on?’ I’d like to be able to say, ‘Yes, we discussed, we vetted’” specific things and decided they were necessary.
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.