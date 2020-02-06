Sauk Prairie School District authorizes $64.9 million referendum for April 7 ballot

The 2020 referendum, if passed, would keep the school’s tax rates lower than in 2014-2015, Wright said. He said the estimated annual tax impact would be .76 per $1,000 of assessed value or $76 increase for $100,000 of property. For those who own a $200,000 to $300,000 home it could equal about $150 to $220 more per year in taxes. The school’s current mill rate is $9.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, he said.

Wright said the current calculation is only an estimate and the borrowing rate might be less with low interest rates, the competitiveness of the construction market and the growth of the community.

“Hopefully as we get closer to April we’ll be able to lock in a lower rate,” Wright said.

Wright said the impact of the $34.6 million referendum in 2014 was 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed value per year, which the district has been paying off early. He said the board authorized $1 million this year to pay down of the debt, saving $750,000 interest throughout the life of the loan. The same amount was approved by the board last year, he said.