Sauk Prairie School District will continue virtual learning until June

Wright said school officials don't feel the need to recommend applying for a waiver from the Department of Public Instruction to waive the remainder of the minimum hours of instruction. Wright believes the school district is meeting those hours with continuing online classes until June and is meeting requirements in the school district's policy for virtual instruction, which was passed three days after the closure.

“Because we began this leave only less than 10 days into trimester three, I also think it is really important that we provide as many instructional hours opportunities as possible so that all of our high school students are eligible for the graduation credits that they need,” Wright said.

The school board has until June 30 to grant the school district authority to apply for the waiver, Wright said in a May 13 follow up interview.

Wright said the district will continue its meal distribution service through June 30. He added school district officials are communicating with Sauk County Public Health about options to hold graduation, re-scheduled for July 24, and is looking at different options to possibly host in-person graduation. The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 29.