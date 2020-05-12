Sauk Prairie School District will continue virtual learning until June

Sauk Prairie School District plans to continue with plans for virtual learning through its regularly scheduled last day of school of June 9.
The date to conclude the 2019-2020 school year was one of several updates Superintendent Jeff Wright made regarding the school district’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic at its May 11 meeting. The June date was the original last school day for students and teachers for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the school district’s calendar on its website.
Wright said he anticipates the school district would end instruction the previous week before June 9, with structured days scheduled later in the week for students to drop off technology and supplies provided for remote learning since the school district closed due to COVID-19. The last day of instruction depends on the grade level of each student, with some schools on alternating day schedules, he said.
"I can't give a specific date but most of the classes will end that week of June 1," Wright said on May 13.
Similar to other districts around the state, Sauk Prairie has conducted online learning due to Gov. Tony Evers' mandated school closures since mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19. In his extended Safer at Home order, Evers ordered all schools to close for the remainder of the school year, scheduled for June 30, but schools could continue with remote learning.
Wright said school officials don't feel the need to recommend applying for a waiver from the Department of Public Instruction to waive the remainder of the minimum hours of instruction. Wright believes the school district is meeting those hours with continuing online classes until June and is meeting requirements in the school district's policy for virtual instruction, which was passed three days after the closure.
“Because we began this leave only less than 10 days into trimester three, I also think it is really important that we provide as many instructional hours opportunities as possible so that all of our high school students are eligible for the graduation credits that they need,” Wright said.
The school board has until June 30 to grant the school district authority to apply for the waiver, Wright said in a May 13 follow up interview.
Wright said the district will continue its meal distribution service through June 30. He added school district officials are communicating with Sauk County Public Health about options to hold graduation, re-scheduled for July 24, and is looking at different options to possibly host in-person graduation. The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 29.
Wright said the district is working on a plan to continue virtual learning options. According to Wright, the district is consulting with Sauk County Emergency Management and Sauk County Public Health about how to conduct summer school. He said the goal is to begin some in-person instruction to install proper safety protocols to prepare for a larger return of students in the fall.
Other business
The Sauk Prairie School Board unanimously approved to extend its staff compensation plan with no change. The seven-tiered compensation plan approved last year by the board raised the starting salary to $41,000 with higher-end salaries at $71,000. Incremental 1% increases can be made for up to six years after reaching the $71,000 salary cap.
The board approved to set a special meeting for 7 p.m. May 18 to get financing in progress to prepare for the $64.9 million referendum approved by taxpayers in April to renovate Sauk Prairie High School, Merrimac Community Charter School and the community pool.
