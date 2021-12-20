 Skip to main content
School board seats in Columbia Co. up for election; Pardeeville incumbent not running
alert top story

School board seats in Columbia Co. up for election; Pardeeville incumbent not running

Poll worker Matt Foster wipes down polling stations during the April 2020 election in the basement of Portage city hall. He's running for re-election to the school board.

At least one school board incumbent in Columbia County won’t be running for re-election this spring.

Pardeeville School Board member Timothy Kath declared non-candidacy for the April 5 election, according to Jane Clemmons, district administrative assistant. Fellow incumbent Bret Achterberg’s term also expires next year.

Three offices are up for election on the Portage School Board: city seats held by Mark Fahey since 2019 and Matt Foster since 2010 and a rural seat Ellen Stevenson won earlier this year. As of Monday, Foster and Fahey had declared their candidacy, according to District Administrative Assistant Suzi Hemler.

Both Lodi School Board incumbents whose terms are expiring -- Julie McKiernan and William Wipperfurth -- have filed to run for re-election, according to Maureen Palmer, administrative assistant.

School board terms last three years.

Anyone interested in running on the April 5 ballot must file a campaign registration statement and declaration of candidacy by 5 p.m. Jan. 4 with the filing officer, which is the school district clerk in the case of school board elections. Candidates who miss the deadline can register as a write-in candidate until the Friday prior to the election or run as an unregistered write-in.

Pardeeville, Rio, Lodi schools seeking to put operational referendums on April ballot

For more information on how to run for local seats, visit elections.wi.gov/candidates/local/non-partisan.

If enough candidates register to trigger a primary election, it will be held Feb. 15.

+4 
Tim Kath

Kath
+4 
Bret Achterberg

Achterberg
+4 
Mark Fahey

Fahey
+4 
Matt Foster

Foster

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

