Late October brings autumn leaves, trick-or-treating, snow (apparently) and finalized school budgets.
Most districts in Columbia County have decreased their school tax rates from last year despite increasing their expenses and total tax levy.
Rio
Property owners in the Rio Community School District will see their school-related tax rate drop by 6 cents from last year, going from $11.52 per $1,000 of property value to $11.46 this year, according to Business Manager Lois Sunde.
“We were actually pretty pleased with our levy rate this year,” Sunde said. “I mean, it definitely was down from last year. It’s just that we need more industry in our community. That’s our big thing: More industry and things to attract people to Rio.”
She said despite Rio improving its academic offerings, families are moving into the area, but choosing to keep their children enrolled in their previous districts. Almost 70 resident students — most of them never having attended Rio schools — are open enrolling out of the Rio Community School District, compared to fewer than 40 open enrolling in.
The district’s student headcount dropped from 405 last year to 386 this year.
“Open enrollment is what is really killing us,” Sunde said.
Administrators hope to draw more students to the district by opening a privately run daycare in the elementary school. The school board agreed earlier this year to rent two rooms to Katie Hafenstein for a child care program during the 2019-20 school year. Sunde said anyone can use the program.
“We’ve heard good reports from people that have their kids there. They really like what her staff is doing with their children, and so it’s been very positive,” Sunde said. “Hopefully in the future, we’ll get more kids that will stay in Rio or come to Rio because of it.”
Finalized by the board on Monday, Rio’s 2019-20 budget counts general fund expenditures at $6.48 million, which is 5.3% higher than last year’s $6.16 million and exceeds revenues. The district will make up for the almost $207,000 deficit using its existing fund balance, Sunde said.
She noted the extra costs came from repaving the middle/high school driveway and technology upgrades which had been recommended by cybersecurity and network assessments last year “to make our whole system more secure.”
The district will levy a total of $2.92 million in school taxes, a $140,000, or 5%, increase over the $2.78 million levied last year.
Equalized property values in the district are up to almost $255 million, compared to last year’s $241 million, according to Sunde.
Pardeeville
Pardeeville Area School District is increasing its total tax levy this year, but decreasing its tax rate.
According to an updated 2019-20 budget summary provided by the district, the school board approved a $5.78 million tax levy Oct. 21. The levy is almost 2.3% higher than last year’s $5.65 million.
The tax rate, however, dropped by 27 cents — 2.6% — to $10.06 per $1,000 of property value from last year’s $10.33. The owner of a $100,000 home in the district will pay $1,006 in school taxes this year.
Both expenses and revenues in the district’s general fund are up by more than 3% this year, according to the updated budget.
But its deficit is growing: With revenues at $11.07 million and expenses at $11.35 million, the district will have to absorb an almost $280,000 shortfall, which is roughly $47,000 higher than in the 2018-19 school year.
Montello
Expenses are up and revenue is down in Montello School District’s 2019-20 budget, but the district isn’t planning to make any cuts this year, according to District Bookkeeper Cheryl Troost.
With a $510,000 deficit, general fund expenses total $9.85 million, which is roughly $831,000 more than last year’s actual expenses of $9.02 million. Revenue dropped by more than 10% — $1.07 million — from $10.42 million in 2018-19 actuals to $9.34 million budgeted this year.
But residents will see their school-related tax rate drop by almost 8%, from $8.91 per $1,000 of property value last year to $8.20 this year. That’s a decrease of 71 cents.
At the new rate, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $820 in school taxes, $71 less than last year.
The total school tax levy will be about $5.39 million this year, a 5.5% decrease from last year’s $5.7 million.
Lodi
Lodi school district residents can expect to see the same school tax rate this year as they’ve seen for the last three, according to Business Manager Brent Richter.
Though general expenses are up slightly — from about $19.01 million last year to $19.22 million this year — and revenues are down slightly — from $19.37 million to $19.21 million — the district’s net total expenditures decreased by more than 15%. Capital projects dropped by roughly $5 million as Lodi’s 2016 building referendum draws to a close next spring.
The district built a new primary school and completed other remodeling projects as a result of the referendum.
School board members finalized the 2019-20 budget and certified the $14.44 million tax levy in a special meeting Oct. 21. The levy increased by 5.4% from last year’s $13.7 million levy.
Property owners in the district will pay $11.10 per $1,000 of value in school-related taxes this year. That means the owner of a $100,000 home will be taxed $1,110 for schools.
