School bus companies in Baraboo, Portage still looking for drivers

The recurring school bus driver shortage is hitting Baraboo and Portage terminals differently this year, but both Lamers Bus Lines in Baraboo and GO Riteway in Portage are looking to hire more.
The Portage terminal managed to cover all of its routes for the first days of school this week by pulling mechanics, assistants and other staff out of the office to help, said Manager Kaye Pare.
“Our offices are empty. … Everyone is driving,” she said.
Pare said this year’s shortfall is “the same, but it’s worse.” There’s always a dearth of applicants, she said, but some of Riteway’s drivers can’t return to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic “and now trying to find drivers to fill those positions, that’s where we’re having issues.”
She said she needs to find at least six more drivers and also would appreciate part-timers who can only cover afternoon charters to ferry Portage Community School District’s athletic teams to events.
Terry Spencer, manager of the Lamers terminal in Baraboo, said he also needs to find more drivers for sports charters. As for the start of the school year, “we are going to probably just have enough to make it,” he said Tuesday, adding that he’s seen an increase in drivers recently.
But his terminal helps “backfill” other Lamers locations when they’re short -- which many currently are, including Sauk City and Waunakee -- so he’s still looking to hire. Some Lamers terminals elsewhere in the state are short by more than 30 drivers, Spencer said.
“If we’re down three drivers, we’re hurting,” he said. “If we’re down two drivers, we’re hurting. One driver we usually can take and get a person out of the office to drive.”
He said he’s hoping more people will be looking to enter the workforce soon with many pandemic unemployment programs ending this month.
In Wisconsin Dells, the school district runs its own busing. District Administrator Terry Slack said in an email that it had “‘patched’ together enough drivers” to start the year, but only by having some employees working “double duty” with a separate full-time position in the district on top of driving a school bus. He blamed over-regulation of commercial driving licenses for causing most of the problem.
All three transportation services are trying to sweeten the job for new recruits. Wisconsin Dells has increased its pay to more than $40 per route, Slack said. Spencer said Lamers has also increased wages, which starts at $19 per hour for new drivers, and an $1,800 annual bonus that is divided into monthly payments, effectively raising pay for most drivers up to around $43 per route. Pare declined to say what Riteway pays its drivers, but said the sign-on bonus has gone up to $2,000. The Portage company also offers other perks, such as meals and allowing parents to bring their child with them on their routes to save on child care costs, she said.
One such parent working for Riteway said she appreciates the ride-along policy and having summers mostly off to spend with her 12-year-old daughter.
“Any stay-at-home parent should come and apply, because … it’s just an easy thing to do and be able to still be there for your kid. That’s why I came and applied, because I have her,” Mary Eldridge said, referring to her daughter who accompanied her mother on a charter route Tuesday, taking the high school volleyball team to Monroe.
She said she also likes the work.
“People think, ‘It’s a 40-foot vehicle,’ but it’s really not that hard to drive it,” Eldridge said.
−Erica Dynes of the Wisconsin Dells Events contributed to this report.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.