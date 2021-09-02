School bus companies in Baraboo, Portage still looking for drivers

But his terminal helps “backfill” other Lamers locations when they’re short -- which many currently are, including Sauk City and Waunakee -- so he’s still looking to hire. Some Lamers terminals elsewhere in the state are short by more than 30 drivers, Spencer said.

“If we’re down three drivers, we’re hurting,” he said. “If we’re down two drivers, we’re hurting. One driver we usually can take and get a person out of the office to drive.”

He said he’s hoping more people will be looking to enter the workforce soon with many pandemic unemployment programs ending this month.

In Wisconsin Dells, the school district runs its own busing. District Administrator Terry Slack said in an email that it had “‘patched’ together enough drivers” to start the year, but only by having some employees working “double duty” with a separate full-time position in the district on top of driving a school bus. He blamed over-regulation of commercial driving licenses for causing most of the problem.