School bus drivers needed in Baraboo, Portage as annual shortage worsens

School bus companies in Baraboo and Portage are facing driver shortages, a recurring problem made worse this school year, as they prepare for fewer riders and additional safety and cleaning measures meant to reduce potential spread of COVID-19.

Terry Spencer, manager of Lamers Bus Lines’ Baraboo terminal, said he’s currently down by eight drivers compared to last year and needs at least five more. In a typical year, he would be down five or six.

“I’m always worried about not having enough drivers,” Spencer said. “Any terminal manager, whether it’s the Dells, Reedsburg or here, for Lamers in Baraboo, we’re always short and we’re always worried about whether or not we’re going to have enough to fill (routes).”

If needed, the terminal, which serves the Baraboo School District, can pull staff from other Lamers locations, such as Sauk Prairie, La Crosse, Juneau or Columbus, if they have unassigned drivers. And with some school districts switching to virtual instruction, “there seems to be a lot of extra drivers,” he said.

Portage Community School District’s transportation provider also is short drivers and currently recruiting. GO Riteway has 34 drivers, compared to almost 40 last year, according to Kaye Pare of the Portage terminal.