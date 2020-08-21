School bus drivers needed in Baraboo, Portage as annual shortage worsens

School bus companies in Baraboo and Portage are facing driver shortages, a recurring problem made worse this school year, as they prepare for fewer riders and additional safety and cleaning measures meant to reduce potential spread of COVID-19.
Terry Spencer, manager of Lamers Bus Lines’ Baraboo terminal, said he’s currently down by eight drivers compared to last year and needs at least five more. In a typical year, he would be down five or six.
“I’m always worried about not having enough drivers,” Spencer said. “Any terminal manager, whether it’s the Dells, Reedsburg or here, for Lamers in Baraboo, we’re always short and we’re always worried about whether or not we’re going to have enough to fill (routes).”
If needed, the terminal, which serves the Baraboo School District, can pull staff from other Lamers locations, such as Sauk Prairie, La Crosse, Juneau or Columbus, if they have unassigned drivers. And with some school districts switching to virtual instruction, “there seems to be a lot of extra drivers,” he said.
Portage Community School District’s transportation provider also is short drivers and currently recruiting. GO Riteway has 34 drivers, compared to almost 40 last year, according to Kaye Pare of the Portage terminal.
Paul Kolo, GO Riteway Transportation Group’s vice president of development, said he’s expecting some staffing challenges to continue this school year, but he’s “confident that we will be able to supply the qualified drivers” needed, including by bringing some from other terminals. The company also serves Poynette in Columbia County.
“We hope that people understand that we’re providing as safe an environment as we possibly can for people to drive in, and our objective is that that’s the first priority — to make sure that both the drivers and the kids stay safe — so we hope that people won’t be afraid to step up and do this,” Kolo said. “It’s important work that needs to get done.”
Cleaning protocols and safety
The companies have been working throughout the summer with their respective school districts, developing plans to address the pandemic.
In both districts, riders will be required to wear face coverings. Buses will be loaded from back to front and unloaded from front to back to promote distancing. The front seats will be kept vacant for the driver’s safety. To improve air flow, windows will be kept open. Spencer said some would remain slightly open even in the coldest weather.
“Our districts are taking this very seriously and indicating that if students fail to follow those guidelines that they’re asking our drivers to be cooperative in reporting that behavior so that we can immediately address it,” Kolo said.
GO Riteway isn’t planning to discipline students by revoking their riding privileges because transportation is an equity issue, he said. While districts want to be accommodating to families, Kolo said they will have higher expectations for student behavior this year.
Lamers drivers in Baraboo will clean their bus after each route, wiping down high-contact areas and spraying a disinfectant that will be left to dry before the next riders board, Spencer said. Once a week, a cleaning crew will give each bus a “hard clean,” which involves scrubbing down seats and more disinfecting. He said all of the cleaning solutions and disinfectants were chosen because they are “safe for humans” and don’t leave a residue.
Spencer said cleaning and safety protocols adhere to CDC guidelines, as well as those from Lamers. The company’s 44 terminals all have similar plans except where an individual school district’s rule differs.
Portage buses will be disinfected after each route and will be limited to 24 riders each, according to the frequently asked questions for the district’s Return to Learn plan. Kolo said the company is also offering to use “electrostatic fogging” once a day to disinfect buses. No harmful cleaners will be used, he noted.
To keep capacity down, the Portage school district has essentially doubled its routes this year. Buses will first pick up and drop off rural students before making a separate trip for students in the city.
The Baraboo School District’s reopening plan states that each bus will be limited to 48 riders, who will be assigned seats with families together. Spencer said each bus will likely have fewer — about 38 on the largest one — because student ridership is down.
Despite the reduced capacity, students from different households will be sitting within 6 feet of each other while on board, which is why the mask requirement matters, he said.
Those in Baraboo who break the rules — more than just forgetting a mask a couple of times — will not be allowed to continue riding. District staff will ride along for the first couple of weeks this year to help enforce the new social distancing and mask requirements, but after that it’s up to the driver, Spencer said.
He said he’s glad Baraboo decided to offer in-person instruction for students — his 35 employees want to return to work — but he’s worried that sick children will ride the bus. “Parents are notorious” for sending their children to school even when they know they’re sick, he said.
With about one-third of his drivers over the age of 60, they’re at a higher risk of getting seriously ill if they catch the virus.
“We’d be fooling ourselves thinking it (a positive case) weren’t going to happen. It’s how the school proceeds from there that’s going to make the difference, and I think they’ve got a pretty good plan,” Spencer said of Baraboo.
School bus driver Wesley Cupps said he’s not worried about catching the virus through his part-time work for GO Riteway in Portage. He’s been driving his daughter’s route for the last five years, a job he enjoys.
“I drive city bus in Madison,” Cupps said of his full-time job. “This is nothing.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.