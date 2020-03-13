School culture, staff retention, finances come up repeatedly at Baraboo candidate forum

Mering said the district is already starting to address behavioral issues. He also noted the district faced other issues last year, such as dealing with international media attention, and encouraged everyone to look at what’s currently happening in the district.

“There’s been many, many great things and many great efforts that have occurred this year,” Mering said. “I do believe that the ball is already being moved.”

O’Neill faulted a “50-year assault on our educational systems,” including the “horrific abomination” of Act 10, which effectively ended collective bargaining rights for teachers.

“I also found while researching this that our district seems to take pride in being one of the districts that spends the least on education in the state, and I find that problematic,” O’Neill said. “We need to spend more money. We need to get more taxes, period. You’re not going to magically fund the schools.”

Peterson said the district needs to involve teachers more in decision making.