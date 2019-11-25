Report cards from the Department of Public Instruction shows the School District of Reedsburg fell one category for the 2018-19 school year compared to the year before.
The report cards, released by the state Nov. 12, shows the School District of Reedsburg scored 71.2 overall in the meet expectations category for the 2018-2019 school year. The year prior the district exceeded expectations with a 75.4 score.
Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Linda Brunn and Director of Data Analysis & Staff Development Mark Olson said in a Nov. 20 interview they were still reviewing the report cards to determine possibilities for the decrease. A more in depth analysis will be shared at the school board’s Dec. 16 meeting.
Olson said one of the biggest factors the report card shows is the district decreased in the category for district growth and English/Language Arts scores. The district’s growth score in 2018-19 was 64.1 compared to 75.5 the previous year and about two points below this year’s state average score of 66.0 in the category.
District growth make up about 25% of a school districts report card grade, Olson said. The school district is also looking at a decrease in the closing gaps category of the report card, which shows this district decreased from 74.3 to 70.4 but exceeded the state average by two points.
“We’re not exactly sure at this time what went into that,” Olson said. “In terms of concern you’re going to see a certain level of variation from year to year.”
Olson said one aspect the school district has noticed is different areas of the report card are weighted differently than last year.
“We need to figure out why because for the most part there isn’t any more or less data on the report card they were just weighted differently which is going to impact scores,” Olson said.
Brunn said she believed the district dropped in the district growth category because of a decrease in 5th grade English/Language Arts scores, while third grade scores increased.
“That affected that we think,” Brunn said. “But we’re also looking at other factors.”
Brunn said the report cards are based on a rolling three-year average and the district has seen a downward fluctuation in third through fifth grade English/Language Arts scores.
To address the downward trends, she said the district conducted “intensive professional development,” in the subject for teachers at the Kindergarten through fifth grade level during the 2018-19 school year and the program was at full implementation this year. She said some of the program’s training included helping teachers implement models of reading and writing workshops and working with a program to help students improve skills, like spelling and phonics.
“We believe it might be having an impact because this year we actually saw an increase in third grade ELA scores,” she said.
Olson and Brunn said the demographics within the district are changing, which could impact scores. She said the district will review more of the data that breaks down and compares those categories by sub groups, like economically disadvantaged students compared to non-economically disadvantage students and students with and without disabilities.
According to the Department of Public Instruction website, scores are calculated in four priority areas, student achievement, school growth, closing gaps between student groups and measures of students being on-track for post secondary readiness. Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations.
According to the Department of Public Instruction, 87% of rates schools met or exceeded expectations, as did 96% of the state’s 421 public school districts.
