School District of Reedsburg names new district administrator

REEDSBURG — The School District of Reedsburg has chosen a new district administrator.

The school district announced in a Feb. 26 press release that Dr. Roger Rindo has been hired as its next district administrator effective July 1, 2021. He currently serves as superintendent at the Oconomowoc Area School District.

Rindo will replace Tom Benson, who is retiring June 30. Benson has been district administrator for Reedsburg’s school district since 2002 and and has served as an administrator since 1993, according to the school district's website.

Names of the finalists considered for the district administrator position weren't provided before deadline Feb. 26.

Rindo began his career in education as an English teacher before beginning his work in administration at Wausau East High School, according to the statement. He also served as Director of Secondary Education in the Wausau School District and Superintendent in the School District of Tomahawk prior to his time in Oconomowoc.

Rindo completed his undergraduate work at Carroll College and his graduate work at UW-Madison and Madison Edgewood, earning a doctoral degree.