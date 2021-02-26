School District of Reedsburg names new district administrator

REEDSBURG — The School District of Reedsburg has chosen a new district administrator.
The school district announced in a Feb. 26 press release that Dr. Roger Rindo has been hired as its next district administrator effective July 1, 2021. He currently serves as superintendent at the Oconomowoc Area School District.
Rindo will replace Tom Benson, who is retiring June 30. Benson has been district administrator for Reedsburg’s school district since 2002 and and has served as an administrator since 1993, according to the school district's website.
Names of the finalists considered for the district administrator position weren't provided before deadline Feb. 26.
Rindo began his career in education as an English teacher before beginning his work in administration at Wausau East High School, according to the statement. He also served as Director of Secondary Education in the Wausau School District and Superintendent in the School District of Tomahawk prior to his time in Oconomowoc.
Rindo completed his undergraduate work at Carroll College and his graduate work at UW-Madison and Madison Edgewood, earning a doctoral degree.
In a statement, Rindo expressed his excitement to join the School District of Reedsburg in his new position.
“I am excited and proud to be joining the School District of Reedsburg,” Rindo said. “As school districts and communities go, it is the absolute sweet spot—large enough to offer high quality, comprehensive programs for kids, yet small enough to enjoy all the best things that small towns represent in American life."
"You don’t have to be a big district to think big and provide incredible opportunities for kids and the community. I have witnessed that thinking in my short time in Reedsburg, and I look forward to building on that together with the school board, administration, staff, and the community.”
