School districts including Baraboo, Portage, Beaver Dam receive mental health grants

Several area school districts are getting state grants for mental health programs this year.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Friday the 153 applicants receiving School-Based Mental Health Services funds, totaling more than $10 million, for the 2021-22 school year. They include the Baraboo, Portage, and Beaver Dam school districts; Baraboo and Beaver Dam each got $75,000, while Portage was allocated $64,200.
“We’re really excited,” said Josh Sween, Portage district administrator, “and we think this is going to be … another big thing that we can add to the Portage Community School District that’s really going to help our students succeed and grow.”
According to the DPI news release, the funds will be used to provide additional support and mental health resources to students, in collaboration with community health agencies. Each applicant is eligible for up to $75,000 per year over two years.
Portage’s $64,000 award covers both years, according to Student Services Director Theresa Stolpa. Sween said it’s the district’s first time receiving the grant.
The majority of its grant will be used to introduce “responsive classrooms” by training teachers how to handle situations in the classroom and embed social-emotional learning into their curriculum year-round, he said.
“Our staff is going to be trained on how to handle situations when they pop up in real time,” Sween said, “and so a lot of the focus, especially at the elementary school, with responsive classrooms is that you start off with your morning meetings and you build relationships and community within the classroom, within the building and ultimately, within the district, so that people can recognize when things are starting to go off the rails a little bit ...
“One thing we do know is that when our student’s mind isn’t right, they’re not going to be able to learn the material that we need them to learn,” he said.
Mental health grant awards for schools in Sauk, Columbia and Dodge counties are:
- Baraboo School District, $75,000
- Beaver Dam Unified School District, $75,000
- Dodgeland School District, $53,700
- Lomira School District, $74,500
- Pardeeville Area School District, $65,250
- Portage Community School District, $64,200
- Poynette School District, $74,908
- Rio Community School District, $75,000
- Waupun School District, $60,000
DPI also awarded almost $909,000 in competitive grants through its Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse program to support prevention and intervention of alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse among students, according to the news release. Sixty-one school districts and five consortia received funds this school year, including:
- Beaver Dam Unified School District, $25,000
- CESA 5, a consortium of 35 districts in central Wisconsin including Baraboo and Portage, $8,000
- Hustisford School District, $15,000
- School District of Lomira, $15,000
- Waupun Area School District, $15,000
