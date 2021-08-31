School districts including Baraboo, Portage, Beaver Dam receive mental health grants

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our staff is going to be trained on how to handle situations when they pop up in real time,” Sween said, “and so a lot of the focus, especially at the elementary school, with responsive classrooms is that you start off with your morning meetings and you build relationships and community within the classroom, within the building and ultimately, within the district, so that people can recognize when things are starting to go off the rails a little bit ...

“One thing we do know is that when our student’s mind isn’t right, they’re not going to be able to learn the material that we need them to learn,” he said.

According to the DPI news release, the funds will be used to provide additional support and mental health resources to students, in collaboration with community health agencies. Each applicant is eligible for up to $75,000 per year over two years.

Mental health grant awards for schools in Sauk, Columbia and Dodge counties are: