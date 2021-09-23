School enrollment on the rise in Horicon

“People should keep in mind, if somebody’s wearing a face mask, it usually means that they have a reason behind it. They might be trying to protect somebody that is at high risk,” he said. “We could, instead of having fights about masks and everything, exercise our choice to wear masks around those people who are wearing masks. Help remind kids to keep those other kids safe so they don’t bring it home to somebody who might have a serious complication from it.”

Appel replied to Christ and said the Dodge County superintendents meet weekly with Public Health to share information.

“I can assure you that there’s not a day that goes by that we are not talking about this as an administrative team. We’re monitoring daily (COVID-19) numbers, I meet with our school nurse usually two to three times a day just to see if there’s anything that’s happening,” he said.

Horicon School District has the ability to do rapid tests on site with authorization from a parent. The campus is sanitized daily, as are bleachers before games. Staff emphasize with students the importance of hand washing and keeping socially distant.

Calling it a “very fluid situation,” Appel said overall as a K-12 district, 1.5% of students on Tuesday were at home with a positive case of COVID-19, which he feels is an acceptable percentage.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.