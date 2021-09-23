School enrollment on the rise in Horicon

HORICON – Horicon School District Administrator Rich Appel said the district is “on a fantastic growth path” at the budget hearing and annual meeting held this week.
Preliminary budget estimates for 2021-22 show the district can expect to receive $5.78 million in state aid, which is an increase of 8% from 2020-21. The proposed budget calls for a decrease in property taxes of about $346,000 and the anticipated mill rate will be approximately 9.68. Last year’s mill rate was 10.43.
Firm budget numbers won’t be available until the district receives its final state aid information from the Department of Public Instruction later next month. The school board will approve the final adopted budget and tax levy at its Oct. 18 meeting.
In his sixth year as superintendent, Appel cited some highlights of the past year in areas of student enrollment, academics and additional opportunities for students and the community members.
“We saw an increase in the 2019-20 headcount and more students selected to open-enroll into the district,” he said. “Celebration time — this is a big time increase for us – the estimated 2021-22 third-Friday headcount, as of now, is 766.”
Student enrollment last year was 700 and it’s been a decade since enrollment numbers were higher than the current school year.
Appel said he feels the increase is a reflection on the learning environment at the new all-school campus. He said the district’s academic performance continues to improve with students exceeding expectations on the state report card.
With the all-school campus complete, private donors and funding possibilities are being sought for a new project that is underway. Nearly $2.3 million has been pledged toward the $3.4 million cost of the future athletic complex. Appel said he’s committed to the completion of the project next year.
“I believe that this project will be a major draw for students and families for our district and community in such a positive way for decades to come,” he said.
Appel acknowledged that the pandemic has had an impact on the district, but said Horicon schools remained open to in-person learning throughout the entire 2020-21 school year and that the district was able to provide almost all of the same experiences as previous years with minimal changes.
A monthly school board meeting was held directly prior to the budget hearing and annual meeting. During the citizen comment portion of that meeting, one parent spoke out about COVID-19 precautions being taken at the schools (Horicon schools are operating as mask-optional).
Daniel Christ talked about having a young child at home with Downs Syndrome and the difficulty of keeping her safe with her siblings attending in-person school. He did not ask for a mask mandate, but offered his thoughts.
“People should keep in mind, if somebody’s wearing a face mask, it usually means that they have a reason behind it. They might be trying to protect somebody that is at high risk,” he said. “We could, instead of having fights about masks and everything, exercise our choice to wear masks around those people who are wearing masks. Help remind kids to keep those other kids safe so they don’t bring it home to somebody who might have a serious complication from it.”
Appel replied to Christ and said the Dodge County superintendents meet weekly with Public Health to share information.
“I can assure you that there’s not a day that goes by that we are not talking about this as an administrative team. We’re monitoring daily (COVID-19) numbers, I meet with our school nurse usually two to three times a day just to see if there’s anything that’s happening,” he said.
Horicon School District has the ability to do rapid tests on site with authorization from a parent. The campus is sanitized daily, as are bleachers before games. Staff emphasize with students the importance of hand washing and keeping socially distant.
Calling it a “very fluid situation,” Appel said overall as a K-12 district, 1.5% of students on Tuesday were at home with a positive case of COVID-19, which he feels is an acceptable percentage.
