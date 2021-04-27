School expansion, new building lead Baraboo district to add four new positions

The Baraboo School District will add four new positions for the 2021-22 school year at a total cost of almost $81,000 primarily due to the Jack Young Middle School expansion and purchase of a new building to become an alternative learning center.

The school board unanimously approved the staffing requests Monday for a new full-time custodian at the middle school, a part-time custodian for the learning center who will also take over duties at the administration building and two part-time food service staff members at the middle school.

President Kevin Vodak said board members had been expecting the new JYMS custodial position, given the 44,500-square-foot addition included in the school’s $41.7 million referendum project. But they hadn’t foreseen the need for a new part-time custodian when they agreed to purchase the former Knights of Columbus building at 1015 Draper St., he said.

