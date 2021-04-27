School expansion, new building lead Baraboo district to add four new positions

The Baraboo School District will add four new positions for the 2021-22 school year at a total cost of almost $81,000 primarily due to the Jack Young Middle School expansion and purchase of a new building to become an alternative learning center.
The school board unanimously approved the staffing requests Monday for a new full-time custodian at the middle school, a part-time custodian for the learning center who will also take over duties at the administration building and two part-time food service staff members at the middle school.
President Kevin Vodak said board members had been expecting the new JYMS custodial position, given the 44,500-square-foot addition included in the school’s $41.7 million referendum project. But they hadn’t foreseen the need for a new part-time custodian when they agreed to purchase the former Knights of Columbus building at 1015 Draper St., he said.
Building and Grounds Director Dan O'Brien requested the part-time position to help alleviate a currently overtaxed staff member whose duties include food service, internal mail delivery and cleaning the administration building, which is larger than the previous admin building, according to meeting materials. In the request, he recommended combining the latter duties with cleaning the new alternative learning center at a wage of $15.50 per hour.
The full-time custodian will be paid $16.25 per hour, bringing the total new custodial costs to just over $57,000.
Food Service Director Mary Loveless wrote in her request that the expanded JYMS kitchen area will need eight food service staff per day -- working 5.5 hours each day -- rather than the current six to cover the new space for meals, cleaning and stocking. The new part-time staff will be paid $10.50 per hour at a combined cost of $23,742.
When board Treasurer Tim Heilman asked if any of the new positions would be temporary, Vodak said they are covering expansions at the middle school and taking over lunchroom cleaning work that teachers and other staff currently do, “so I think the honest answer to your question is probably not.”
