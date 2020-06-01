School meals wrapping up in Portage, getting extended in Pardeeville

Free school breakfasts and lunches for children conclude Thursday in Portage and continue through June 26 in Pardeeville as leaders in both districts encourage families to understand their alternatives during the summer months.
Portage, after Thursday, will have distributed about 80,000 meals during its program that started 11 weeks ago when Wisconsin schools were closed for the public health emergency.
Its program has involved 17 bus routes and seven meal pickup sites and more than 50 staff members including those packing and distributing the meals, bus drivers, school nurses checking staff temperatures, administrators doing the paperwork and more.
“We did this to make sure the students were fed and it worked well with a lot of helping hands,” Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said as she and other staff members loaded boxes of food onto school buses Monday at Portage High School. “It’s amazing to see this all up close because it’s such a big operation.”
Portage families seeking food assistance for their children may participate in the Portage Summer Lunch Program beginning Monday. The meals will be served Monday through Friday at four locations and times: 11:10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. at the Splash Pad in Goodyear Park; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Portage Public Library; 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Lincoln Park; and 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. at Sanborn Park.
The program served about 5,500 lunches in 2019 and is entering its seventh year. Lunches are served to those 18 and younger, but there are no other restrictions for receiving meals and no paperwork is required.
Pardeeville has so far distributed more than 16,000 breakfasts and lunches during its program that started March 19 and for which children and families may pick up meals either at the high school or at their bus stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
About 30 staff members including six in the kitchen and 19 educational assistants have made it all happen, Food Service Director Jeani Kerrigan said.
“It’s a need right now with so many families struggling (economically),” she said. “Plus it keeps our families in touch with the staff -- they get to see their bus drivers and school aides and it’s just really helpful all the way around. If you can get them fed and put a smile on their faces in times like these, that’s all that matters. This is tough for everybody.”
Pardeeville decided recently to extend its meals program through June 26 “because we know there’s a need and we have the people to do it,” Superintendent Gus Knitt said.
The program was originally scheduled to conclude June 5, but then several staff members approached Knitt and said they would like to keep it going for a few more weeks.
“They have really pulled together and moved this forward for our students,” Knitt said. “My job with this has been, quite honestly, to stay out of their way and let them organize and do their thing.
“I knew they would pull this off because they were the ones who came to me originally and said they wanted to do it. They wanted to make sure children were getting fed and then they made it happen.”
Pardeeville does not have a summer lunch program like Portage and Knitt encouraged families seeking food assistance in July and August to utilize the Wyocena Community Helping Hands Pantry, which services the school district families from 10 a.m. to noon on the first three Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each month. He also encouraged families to consider using the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, which occurs at Pardeeville High School on the fourth Monday of each month.
Both school districts will get reimbursed for the cost of their distributed food via the state Department of Public Instruction’s Seamless Summer Option program. School districts were allowed to participate as long as they targeted low-income children without overtly identifying them as being eligible for free or reduced meals, according to the DPI website.
About 870 students or 41 percent of the Portage Community School District’s student population received free/reduced lunches prior to the pandemic, it reported in March.
About 260 students or 31 percent of Pardeeville’s student population received free/reduced lunches in 2019-20, Knitt said.
Portage added more components to its meals in April to qualify for the SSO program and expects to be reimbursed for as much as $50,000, Assistant District Administrator Peter Hibner said.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
