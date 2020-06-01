School meals wrapping up in Portage, getting extended in Pardeeville

The program served about 5,500 lunches in 2019 and is entering its seventh year. Lunches are served to those 18 and younger, but there are no other restrictions for receiving meals and no paperwork is required.

Pardeeville has so far distributed more than 16,000 breakfasts and lunches during its program that started March 19 and for which children and families may pick up meals either at the high school or at their bus stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.

About 30 staff members including six in the kitchen and 19 educational assistants have made it all happen, Food Service Director Jeani Kerrigan said.

“It’s a need right now with so many families struggling (economically),” she said. “Plus it keeps our families in touch with the staff -- they get to see their bus drivers and school aides and it’s just really helpful all the way around. If you can get them fed and put a smile on their faces in times like these, that’s all that matters. This is tough for everybody.”

Pardeeville decided recently to extend its meals program through June 26 “because we know there’s a need and we have the people to do it,” Superintendent Gus Knitt said.