School officials introduce mask metrics as Baraboo students protest meeting

School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while a group of students and parents protested the current mandate.
Baraboo High School senior Levi Kline showed up late to the school board meeting — because of soccer, he said — along with roughly two dozen other students, who held signs against the mask requirement throughout the meeting. The board approved an indoor mask requirement for district buildings Aug. 9.
“I just think the mask stuff has just gotten really excessive, and my friends and I just wanted to voice our opinions,” Kline said in an interview after the meeting.
None of the students spoke in front of the board. But most of the students and at least five adults in the audience defied the district’s indoor mask requirement by not wearing a mask or wearing them consistently below their nose, which is against CDC guidelines. A couple people pulled their masks down several times to keep them from covering their noses.
New metrics
District Administrator Rainey Briggs presented the administrative team’s plan for when school starts Sept. 1. According to the chosen metrics, masking will become optional for everyone in school buildings when community transmission of COVID-19 is low, based on CDC definitions. When the county has moderate transmission, masking will be optional in the middle and high schools but mandatory in elementary schools.
Masks are always required on school buses, regardless of the transmission level, according to Federal rules for public transportation.
The CDC defines transmission levels based on two factors: the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days and the percentage of tests that are positive over the last seven days. If the two measures are at different transmission levels, the district will defer to the higher level, said Communications Director Liz Crammond.
Based on those metrics, the county would need to have both fewer than 10 cases and less than 5% positive tests over the previous seven days for masking to be optional in all of the district’s buildings. Sauk County currently has a high transmission level.
Parents can request mask waivers by contacting their school’s nurse and principal, Briggs said.
At athletic events, he said students are not required to wear a mask when actively playing on the court or field, but they are while benched. Spectators are required to wear masks unless outdoors, Briggs said.
The board did not take any action on the school reopening plan, because it decided Aug. 9 to allow administrators the freedom to set the protocols and metrics on when masking could become optional. Per board instruction, administrators will keep the board informed through regular meetings.
Public input
Monday’s meeting drew about 40 people in addition to district officials, the board and a Baraboo police officer. Four community members voiced their opinions during public comment and asked for a parent survey on masking, including Kline’s father, Chris Kline, who quoted a school nurse’s statements from a meeting earlier this month and noted the state has not mandated masking in schools.
The nurse, Rebecca Christensen, had told the board that school nurses are required to work with the Sauk County Health Department on contact tracing and quarantine procedures, which when combined with optional masking and most students returning in person, would result in whole classrooms being shut down due to a positive case. Another parent at that meeting “had an out-of-order reaction,” Kline said.
“Maybe after just hearing a few of these read back to you tonight, you can understand why she felt the anger that she did. Right or wrong, it’s an accurate reflection of the frustration and the anger currently felt by parents within this school district against school officials and those of you on this board that chose to vote to strip health care decisions away from parents,” he said.
Scott Frostman, a Baraboo resident with adult children who went through the district, said a survey was conducted on social media that had garnered “162 valid, individual responses” from parents, students, staff and district residents. He did not say how the identities of those who responded had been confirmed or how it was confirmed that survey respondents were from district parents, students, staff and residents. Of those who responded, he said more than 90% wanted masks to be optional this school year.
In an interview, Frostman acknowledged by sending the survey out via group members’ social media channels, it likely reached mostly like-minded people, “but we think it’s pretty representative of the district,” he said. There are almost 2,800 students in the Baraboo School District, according to state data.
The younger Kline said he doesn’t like the mandate because he likes seeing his friends’ smiles and because “it just gets in the way, lack of oxygen, I don’t know. It just really annoys me.”
He said he and his friends also are asking the district to conduct a survey of parents, if not students.
“We know we’re speaking for a lot of the student body. Just a lot of people are, like, too timid and they don’t want to come to stuff like this, because … you can get looked at differently. But especially me being a senior, I don’t really care anymore,” Kline said.
Controversy over masks in Baraboo
Roughly two dozen Baraboo High School students protested the district's mask mandate along with about 10 parents and community members during …
Baraboo School Board meeting Aug. 9, 2021
The prospect of a possible mask mandate in Baraboo public schools this fall drew 80-100 community members to a special board meeting Aug. 2, 2…
People protesting the Baraboo School District's mask policy showed up again June 28 to pressure the school board into making masks optional fo…
'Unmask our kids' protest at Baraboo School Board meeting
Roughly 20 people protested the June 14 Baraboo School Board meeting, urging the board to “unmask our children.” Five community members, inclu…
Baraboo Common Council hears from the public about mask requirement
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.