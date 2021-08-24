School officials introduce mask metrics as Baraboo students protest meeting

Public input

Monday’s meeting drew about 40 people in addition to district officials, the board and a Baraboo police officer. Four community members voiced their opinions during public comment and asked for a parent survey on masking, including Kline’s father, Chris Kline, who quoted a school nurse’s statements from a meeting earlier this month and noted the state has not mandated masking in schools.

The nurse, Rebecca Christensen, had told the board that school nurses are required to work with the Sauk County Health Department on contact tracing and quarantine procedures, which when combined with optional masking and most students returning in person, would result in whole classrooms being shut down due to a positive case. Another parent at that meeting “had an out-of-order reaction,” Kline said.

“Maybe after just hearing a few of these read back to you tonight, you can understand why she felt the anger that she did. Right or wrong, it’s an accurate reflection of the frustration and the anger currently felt by parents within this school district against school officials and those of you on this board that chose to vote to strip health care decisions away from parents,” he said.