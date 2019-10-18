Property owners in the Baraboo School District will see their school-related tax rate rise by 3.4% this year, thanks to the middle school referendum, but that’s still lower than what the average taxpayer in Wisconsin pays toward schools.
“We’re continuing to maximize everything, and we do have a balanced budget,” said Yvette Updike, the district’s business director, at a school board Finance Committee meeting Monday.
At almost $16.61 million, this year’s local school tax levy is 6.02% higher than last year’s $15.67 million levy, mostly due to the $42 million Jack Young Middle School building project that voters approved in April.
Even with the referendum, Baraboo’s school tax rate remains below the state average, Updike said. Property owners in the district will pay $9.57 per $1,000 of property value for schools this year, a 32-cent increase over last year, which is still 20 cents lower than the state average.
The owner of a $100,000 home in Baraboo would pay $957 in school-related taxes under the updated district budget. For a $150,000 home, the tax bill would be $1,435.50.
Updike presented the updated 2019-20 budget to the school board Monday ahead of the annual meeting later this month, when it will be formally adopted.
Area residents can attend the meeting and preceding budget hearing at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Baraboo High School Commons to cast their votes on the district budget.
Its figures are impacted by several factors, including student enrollment, local property valuations and state funding.
The district’s general fund expenses total about $34.07 million in the 2019-20 budget, an increase of $723,000, or 2.15%, from last year’s $33.35 million budget. Revenues are the same.
District enrollment has been “very stable,” Updike said. Students are counted each year on the third Friday of September, which found a total enrollment this year of 3,023, just 12 fewer than last year.
To calculate state aid, the state Department of Public Instruction prorates part-time students, such as 4K, to get a total membership known as full-time equivalency. It then averages three years of membership counts taken in September and January.
While Baraboo this September dropped by 13 FTE from September 2018, its three-year membership average grew by 1. That means it doesn’t qualify for the declining enrollment exemption but can levy more in taxes, Updike said.
State funding for the Baraboo School District increased by almost 4% -- just under $800,000 -- from $19.39 million in the last budget to $20.18 million. State aid accounts for more than half of the district’s budget, while the tax levy makes up roughly a third, according to Updike.
