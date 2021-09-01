School starts Wednesday in Baraboo with students, school staff 'excited' to be back

More students are back in person this fall than last year, when roughly one-quarter attended school virtually. But Blasing said the eased guideline of 3-foot -- rather than 6-foot -- distancing makes it more manageable for her classroom to hold its 19 pupils. She said she wants students to follow the district’s safety protocols to make sure they can be in person all year.

“The last thing I want is any of my students to have to quarantine and have to be at home after everything that they’ve had to go through, so I mean that’s something that definitely makes you a little bit nervous. Just have to be careful,” she said.

Blasing, in her seventh year at Al Behrman, is excited to build relationships with her students and their families, some of whom she already knows from teaching their siblings, she said.

“I feel eager and ready to get back in to build those relationships with my students,” she said, “and I think with everything that’s been going on, I think it’s important that they’re in the building and that they get to connect with not only us but with other students and build those relationships.”

Nine-year-old Myesha Price also said she feels “good” about starting school. “School is fun,” she said, standing next to her 10-year-old brother, Davion Price. He was less enthusiastic.