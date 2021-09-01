School starts Wednesday in Baraboo with students, school staff 'excited' to be back

Students lined up outside of Baraboo schools Wednesday morning for their first day of classes and their second school year under coronavirus safety measures.
At Al Behrman Elementary on the city’s south side, 10-year-old Om Patel waited to start fifth grade, accompanied by his grandfather, Arvind Patel.
“I feel excited,” Om Patel said, adding this school year he's looking forward to “having a lot of friends and having a lot of fun.”
Arvind Patel echoed his grandson, saying it’s “good” school is starting. He said he doesn’t feel any hesitation about the ongoing pandemic or COVID-19 protocols, because “I think it’s gone.”
“We hope so,” he added.
New COVID-19 cases in Sauk County are lower than they were last fall and winter, but rates have been rising again in recent months, fueled by the more infectious Delta variant. The county is currently seeing high community transmission, according to the CDC.
Following the advice of multiple medical agencies, the Baraboo School District adopted another indoor mask mandate this school year for students and staff members, regardless of their vaccination status, along with other measures such as 3-foot social distancing to help prevent the virus from spreading in school.
Despite protesters attending recent school board meetings and the suggestion that some might show up to school Wednesday, there did not appear to be any at Al Behrman. According to Liz Crammond, the district's communications director, no students were sent home Wednesday for not complying with the mask requirement at any of its schools.
ABE Principal John Blosenski said he had “no concerns whatsoever” about the school year.
“It’s going to be a great year,” he said.
Entering his 25th year with the Baraboo School District and in education overall, Blosenski said students are what keep him coming back. He said he’s excited to start another school year, noting the reaction some families had when seeing their student’s school and classrooms during a recent open house.
“For some of them, it was the first time they’d been in here, and for them to see the building, see the classrooms was very, very exciting,” Blosenski said.
Asked how this year will compare to last -- which included some classroom and school shutdowns due to COVID-19 or related staffing issues -- he said, “every year is a new adventure.”
“We’re going to have areas that we’re going to have to look at and be flexible with, like we do every year, so this year is no different in that,” he said.
Third-grade teacher Michelle Blasing said she’s not expecting any problems with masks because students want to be there and know what’s expected of them. The district also provides extra masks for students whose masks break during the day or forget theirs at home, she said.
“Last year was a great year,” she said, adding the students “did fantastic. I didn’t have any issues with mask wearing.”
More students are back in person this fall than last year, when roughly one-quarter attended school virtually. But Blasing said the eased guideline of 3-foot -- rather than 6-foot -- distancing makes it more manageable for her classroom to hold its 19 pupils. She said she wants students to follow the district’s safety protocols to make sure they can be in person all year.
“The last thing I want is any of my students to have to quarantine and have to be at home after everything that they’ve had to go through, so I mean that’s something that definitely makes you a little bit nervous. Just have to be careful,” she said.
Blasing, in her seventh year at Al Behrman, is excited to build relationships with her students and their families, some of whom she already knows from teaching their siblings, she said.
“I feel eager and ready to get back in to build those relationships with my students,” she said, “and I think with everything that’s been going on, I think it’s important that they’re in the building and that they get to connect with not only us but with other students and build those relationships.”
Nine-year-old Myesha Price also said she feels “good” about starting school. “School is fun,” she said, standing next to her 10-year-old brother, Davion Price. He was less enthusiastic.
“I only like it because it’s a Wednesday,” which means early release, he said.
