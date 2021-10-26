School tax levy up 7% in Baraboo but tax rate remains the same

The budget including general, special education and food service funds totals $43.58 million, which is a 14% increase -- $587,000 -- over last year. However, the increase drops to 1.36% if not including the ESSER funds, Updike said.

Based on the tax levy and a 7.6% increase in district property values this year, homeowners will pay $9.57 per $1,000 of property value for the 2021-22 school year. The tax rate is the same as last year and the year before. Updike noted that equalized property values increased by almost as much statewide, as it saw the largest one-year increase since 2006.

She said rising property values are also driving up the district’s equalization aid from the state 2.3% despite its continually declining enrollment. Its student headcount as of September was 2,881, 17 fewer than last year and 154 fewer than three years ago. The district lost 100 more students than it gained this year through open enrollment, which costs it about $1 million, Updike said.