School tax levy up 7% in Baraboo but tax rate remains the same

Total school-related taxes in Baraboo are rising by more than 7% this year, but the tax rate will remain the same as the last two years due to a sharp increase in property values.
Yvette Updike, business director for the Baraboo School District, presented the 2021-22 budget during the district’s annual meeting Monday with a tax levy totaling $18.98 million, about $1.34 million higher than last year because of remaining expenses from the referendum-approved Jack Young Middle School construction project.
About 300 district electors unanimously approved the tax levy, which was certified later by the school board at its regular meeting. The board also approved the budget.
“I am happy to say that our district will be having a balanced budget for the 2021-22 school year,” Updike said.
The district’s general fund, which is used for daily operations, will total $41.15 million this year. Updike said it increased by about $5.5 million compared to last year due to federal coronavirus relief funds, known as ESSER II and ESSER III.
The budget including general, special education and food service funds totals $43.58 million, which is a 14% increase -- $587,000 -- over last year. However, the increase drops to 1.36% if not including the ESSER funds, Updike said.
Based on the tax levy and a 7.6% increase in district property values this year, homeowners will pay $9.57 per $1,000 of property value for the 2021-22 school year. The tax rate is the same as last year and the year before. Updike noted that equalized property values increased by almost as much statewide, as it saw the largest one-year increase since 2006.
She said rising property values are also driving up the district’s equalization aid from the state 2.3% despite its continually declining enrollment. Its student headcount as of September was 2,881, 17 fewer than last year and 154 fewer than three years ago. The district lost 100 more students than it gained this year through open enrollment, which costs it about $1 million, Updike said.
Equalization aid and the local tax levy generate almost 75% of the district’s general fund revenues, while staff salaries and benefits account for 61% of its expenditures. Purchased services, including open enrollment costs, are another 17% of expenses.
“One thing that I think is always very important to note is a part of that school aid -- equalization aid -- there’s also a school aid deduction that our district experiences, and that’s from the private vouchers,” Updike said.
In 2021-22, about 50 Baraboo students are participating in the private voucher program, making Baraboo the most affected public school district in the area. About $422,000 of the state aid allocated to the district will be redirected to the private schools those students are attending. That’s slightly higher than it was two years ago ($405,000).
State and federal funding covers almost 40% of the district’s $6.51 million in special education costs. That leaves the district to make up the bulk of the rest with general funds, according to the presentation.
