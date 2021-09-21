School tax levy up again in Portage but tax rate still lowest in over 15 years

Portage’s total school tax levy is rising slightly this year to $12.14 million but its tax rate is dropping again, keeping it lower than it’s been in over 15 years.
Peter Hibner, business director for the Portage Community School District, proposed a balanced 2021-22 budget with general expenditures at $29.50 million Monday during the annual budget hearing.
“I think this budget is very sound fiscally, very responsible,” Hibner said.
Following the hearing, nine electors -- all district employees -- in addition to the school board approved the levy, which is 1.67% higher than last year’s $11.94 million but lower than the year before. Electors can include any district resident of voting age in attendance at the annual meeting.
The levy translates to a tax rate of $8.20 per $1,000 of property value, based on a projected 3% increase in valuation. That would mean the owner of a $150,000 house would owe $1,230 in school-related taxes. Hibner said he’s expecting property values to increase closer to 8%, but the number, which affects the tax rate, won’t be finalized until October.
Other budget factors also remain unknown, including the final student count, the deduction for private school vouchers and state aid. The Portage School Board will finalize the budget in October.
Hibner is projecting another year of decreasing enrollment, an ongoing trend that lowers the district’s revenue. Student numbers in K-12 were 2,009 last year, down 9.3% from 2017-18, and this year are expected to be 1,987.
In the early 1990s, Hibner said the district consistently had around 240 students per graduating class; last year, kindergarten through sixth grade had fewer than 150 students per grade level.
The district has depended on operational referendums to maintain its programs and services since 2003-04, he said. Referendums allow it to levy more in local property taxes than the state limit would otherwise allow.
In the 19 years since, the district has levied $10.11 million less than it could have, according to Hibner. The current referendum, approved last year, authorizes it to collect an additional $3.7 million per year over its state-imposed limit, but Hibner said he’s expecting to levy about three-quarters of that amount.
“If we don’t need it, we wouldn’t spend it,” he said.
Total net expenditures this year, including general operations, capital projects and food service, are budgeted at just over $40 million, a 28% jump over last year’s $31.2 million, which led Board President Steve Pate to “corner” Hibner before the meeting to ask why, Hibner said.
He attributed the bulk of the increase to an additional $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds and $6.2 million the district set aside for upcoming building projects. Without those items, net expenditures total about $32.3 million, or a 3.6% increase over last year.
“I think that’s very reasonable,” Hibner said.
In an interview after the meeting, Pate said the explanation quelled any worries he had about the budget.
“That’s a good budget,” Pate said. “They do good work.”
Board member Mark Fahey was absent Monday.
