School tax levy up again in Portage but tax rate still lowest in over 15 years

Other budget factors also remain unknown, including the final student count, the deduction for private school vouchers and state aid. The Portage School Board will finalize the budget in October.

Hibner is projecting another year of decreasing enrollment, an ongoing trend that lowers the district’s revenue. Student numbers in K-12 were 2,009 last year, down 9.3% from 2017-18, and this year are expected to be 1,987.

In the early 1990s, Hibner said the district consistently had around 240 students per graduating class; last year, kindergarten through sixth grade had fewer than 150 students per grade level.

The district has depended on operational referendums to maintain its programs and services since 2003-04, he said. Referendums allow it to levy more in local property taxes than the state limit would otherwise allow.