The school-related tax rate in Portage dropped by 4.2% compared with a year ago after the school board finalized the 2019-20 tax levy at a special board meeting.
Peter Hibner, the Portage Community School District’s business director, contrasted the decreasing tax rate -- $8.90 per $1,000 of property value -- to nearby districts such as Baraboo, where residents are expected to see theirs rise above $9.50 due to a referendum.
“I think we provide quite a bit for our kids and our community, and we hold the line with respect to taxes,” he told the board Oct. 21.
Board members unanimously approved the final 2019-20 budget at $29.1 million, slightly below previous projections.
As a result, the school tax levy will be $12.37 million, an almost 2% increase from last year. But thanks to rising property values in the area, the tax rate will be 39 cents lower than the $9.29 per $1,000 that taxpayers spent last year.
The owner of a $100,000 home can expect to pay $890 in school-related taxes.
Official property valuations showed a 6.44% increase in Portage from last year.
“That’s good. Best we’ve seen in a while,” Hibner said.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to property values, other factors such as state aid affected the tax rate and district revenues and expenses since the board approved an earlier version of the budget at the annual meeting in September.
One of the factors that changed Hibner’s projections was the amount of aid passing through the Portage district and going to private schools as part of state voucher programs. Last year, just over $280,000 went to voucher schools. That rose to almost $350,000 this year, Hibner said.
When it comes to Portage residents attending other public schools through the open enrollment process, he said the district knows who they are and where they chose to attend, which allows administrators to survey those families and find out why they opted for other schools.
Most have been found to do so due to personal reasons, such as day care or a parent working outside of Portage, rather than dissatisfaction with the district, he said.
But private-school voucher students aren’t reported to districts. All administrators know about those students is the number enrolled in each private school participating in the state choice programs.
“I don’t even know who to ask,” Hibner said of why families are choosing the voucher program. “Because we would like to know if there are reasons other than religion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)