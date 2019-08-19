Portage residents should see their school tax rate drop this year to the lowest level in more than 10 years after the Portage School Board approved the preliminary budget last week.
Peter Hibner, the Portage Community School District’s business director, presented the 2019-20 budget to the finance committee and school board Aug. 12.
“This is what we try to do,” Hibner said, pointing to a graph showing the district’s mill rate over time. “We try to keep taxes pretty level.”
He projected the tax rate for property owners in the district to be $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, a $0.20 -- or 2.15% -- decrease from last year. That means someone with a $100,000 home would pay $909 in school-related taxes.
To develop the budget, Hibner projected property values in the district to rise by 2% -- a slightly smaller increase than last year, but one that would bring values back up to 2009-10 levels.
“We think that’s reasonable, but … even if property values didn’t go up, we would have a slight decrease to the mill rate,” Hibner said.
The district plans to seek $12.1 million from local property taxes this year, which almost matches last year at a decrease of about $22,000.
At $29.1 million, the district’s new balanced budget is 1.4% higher than last year’s $28.7 million. Hibner noted the increase is steeper when compared to actual expenditures last year, which were lower than budgeted. The district has no debt, he said.
Hibner reminded the board many factors that affect the budget remain unknown, including final property valuations, the student enrollment count and state aid. Those elements solidify in September and October.
“This is a preliminary budget. I think it’s good information -- good news for taxpayers, for everyone else,” he said. “A lot will be dependent upon the information we get.”
Declining enrollment
Hibner said he expects the district’s declining enrollment to continue this year, which over time lowers how much the district is legally allowed to raise in revenue unless given special permission by referendum.
Determined by the student count in September, with 4K and part-time students prorated, membership is projected to be 2,218, a decrease of 60. Hibner said the district has made staff cuts based on that expectation.
Over the last 15 years, the district has seen its membership count drop by more than 300, a change of 12%. Most school districts in Wisconsin are seeing their student bodies shrink, Hibner said, though he added Portage is dropping at a steeper rate.
“We’ve got to get people coming to this community. That would be the biggest thing,” he said.
Board member Dan Garrigan said he’s optimistic.
“I think our numbers will change with enrollment, because I think there is some evidence of economic growth that hasn’t been in the city in some time,” Garrigan said.
Future referendum
Board members broached the topic of a possible new operations referendum, as expiration of the current one looms.
President Steve Pate said he thinks the district should put a question on the ballot for the August 2020 presidential primary, when voter turnout tends to be higher. April 2021 would be the last chance for the district to pass a referendum without a gap between the current and new one.
The district is in the fourth year of a five-year operational referendum that allows it to increase its revenue limit by $2.6 million per year.
Though the district hasn’t levied the full amount it could under its referendums most years over the past 15 -- “We have a history of only spending what we need,” Hibner said -- he projected it would need to use the full $2.6 million this year.
A budget hearing and annual meeting scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 16 in the district office boardroom will allow the public to give input on the budget. The board will certify the tax levy on Oct. 28, Hibner said.
