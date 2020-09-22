School tax rate in Portage projected to be lowest in at least 15 years

The Portage school district is projecting its lowest tax rate in at least 15 years as local electors approved the proposed $12.02 million total school levy Monday.
“We have things really well planned out in the Portage Community School District,” District Administrator Josh Sween said on Tuesday, “and Peter (Hibner) and other past business managers have done a really good job of balancing the needs of the taxpayer and the needs of our students and staff.”
Hibner, business director and assistant district administrator, presented a balanced $29.39 million budget for the 2020-21 school year at the annual budget hearing Monday, held in the Portage High School auditorium to accommodate social distancing. This year’s budget is less than 1% higher than last year’s final budget of $29.10 million.
Despite the slight increase to overall expenses, the school tax levy is projected to decrease by roughly $351,000, or 2.8%, from $12.37 million last year to $12.02 million this year.
That translates to a tax rate of $8.48 per $1,000 of property value -- down from $8.90 per $1,000 last year -- assuming local property values increase by 2% this year, Hibner said. It’s the lowest rate Portage residents have seen in at least 15 years, according to district data.
“I think that’s being conservative in that 2% property value increase,” he said Tuesday. “It looks like now -- we’ve got some updated numbers -- that it’s going to be more in the range of 3.6%, so I really think the tax rate will be closer to $8.30, $8.35 than $8.48.”
Under the current estimated rate, property owners in the Portage school district will owe $848 in school-related taxes on a $100,000 home or $1,696 on a $200,000 home.
Hibner said the roughly 15 community members who attended the annual meeting approved the tax levy without dissent. Updated property values, enrollment numbers and state aid contribution -- among other factors -- could affect the proposed budget and the tax levy, both of which will be finalized by the school board in October.
The district is still tabulating this year’s student count, conducted Friday, but Hibner said it’s decreasing by more than twice as much as he expected. Compared to last year, he’s now projecting a decrease of about 100 students after previously expecting to lose about 45 due to larger graduating classes being replaced by smaller incoming kindergarten classes. While kindergarten enrollment is lower than expected, other classes also have reduced in size, he said.
Hibner expects the district’s general state aid to increase by more than $530,000 -- about 4% -- compared to last year. At $13.39 million total, it accounts for almost half of the district’s general revenues while local property taxes make up another 41%.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” he said of the state budget process. After bleak reports earlier this year due to the pandemic’s effect on the economy, he said it looks like those impacts won’t hit schools until the 2021-22 school year.
Sween agreed, adding “right now we’re feeling really good about where we’re at.”
The school district is seeking to bolster its budget with up to $3.7 million each year over the next five years through a referendum that will be on the ballot this November. If voters approve the measure, it would start in July as the current $2.6 million per year referendum ends. The current referendum is included in the $12.02 million school tax levy.
Sween said the district’s history of only spending what it needs has resulted in it not levying the full allowable referendum amount in some years.
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Portage School Board special meeting, July 27, 2020
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.