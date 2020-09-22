School tax rate in Portage projected to be lowest in at least 15 years

Despite the slight increase to overall expenses, the school tax levy is projected to decrease by roughly $351,000, or 2.8%, from $12.37 million last year to $12.02 million this year.

That translates to a tax rate of $8.48 per $1,000 of property value -- down from $8.90 per $1,000 last year -- assuming local property values increase by 2% this year, Hibner said. It’s the lowest rate Portage residents have seen in at least 15 years, according to district data.

“I think that’s being conservative in that 2% property value increase,” he said Tuesday. “It looks like now -- we’ve got some updated numbers -- that it’s going to be more in the range of 3.6%, so I really think the tax rate will be closer to $8.30, $8.35 than $8.48.”

Under the current estimated rate, property owners in the Portage school district will owe $848 in school-related taxes on a $100,000 home or $1,696 on a $200,000 home.

Hibner said the roughly 15 community members who attended the annual meeting approved the tax levy without dissent. Updated property values, enrollment numbers and state aid contribution -- among other factors -- could affect the proposed budget and the tax levy, both of which will be finalized by the school board in October.