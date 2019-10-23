HORICON -- The Horicon School Board unanimously approved its 2019-20 budget Monday night.
The all-fund tax levy is approximately $4.5 million, which is down $38,832 from what taxpayers paid last year. The total operational budget is $9.5 million.
The mill rate will decrease from the previous year’s $10.98 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, to $10.08 for the current year.
That’s about where the mill rate was prior to the April 2018 referendum. At that time, the community voted to pay $26.5 million to make infrastructure improvements and to construct a new elementary school attached to the Junior/Senior High School. District administration is moving to that site as well.
District Administrator Rich Appel said it was anticipated that the mill rate would go up to $11 with the referendum before it would go back down. He said part of the reason for the decrease in this year’s mill rate was that district enrollment increased by 28 students and equalized valuation is up more than $32 million.
The district will receive about $5 million in state aid, which is an increase of almost $400,000.
Fifty-nine students open-enrolled into Horicon schools and 174 open-enrolled out. The district’s open-enrollment income increased this year by more than $179,000.
You have free articles remaining.
“The open enrollment out is starting to reverse back down and hopefully we’ll continue to see that trend, so we have more coming in and less going out,” said Appel.
The budget is out of balance by about $51,000. Appel said a couple of items caused the overage such as renovations of the softball field and dugouts and purchase of a forklift for maintenance at the new campus. Officials are also unsure of the upcoming winter’s heating and electrical construction costs.
“Last year at the end of the year we came in the black about $200,000 and we put that into our fund balance because we knew this transition year was going to be one that was going to have some unknown expenses,” said Appel.
The new school’s construction is still on budget and ahead of schedule. Roofs have been put on and exterior brick and windows will be installed next. The multi-purpose room is set to be completed in time for wrestling season in the middle of November.
The expected June closing date on the sale of Van Brunt Elementary is also going as planned.
“We’re meeting this Friday with different contractors and the Commonwealth Company here and they have received all of their required funding for historical tax credits. All the things have fallen into place for them so we are continuing on perfect with that,” Appel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)