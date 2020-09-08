Schools open but COVID does change who walks in the doors

Similar protocol is being done in other area school districts.

“We are not having our parents come inside buildings, but situations may arise that we would allow a parent to come inside the building,” Hill said. “As a practice, parents pick up or drop off items outside in our vestibule or overhang areas. We are doing everything we can think of to safely keep our schools open.”

Horicon Schools Superintendent Rich Appel said schools are doing similar practices and do not let parents past the entrances or office areas.

Throughout the day, a educing the spread of germs among the students is a big emphasis.

“The buildings and classrooms are being washed down and sanitized throughout the day," Appel said. "We understand that some activities have been postponed and people want their normal, however, we are thrilled we are able to offer instruction to students’ in-person for five days a week."

For bigger events, there are some differences. Waupun is looking at moving homecoming to coincide with football this spring.

Appel said Horicon is doing all sports with cross country beginning last week and football and volleyball starting Sept. 21. Other events, such as the musical, will be done virtually.