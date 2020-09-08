Schools open but COVID does change who walks in the doors

School districts are thinking outside the box this year to limit risks to students and staff while still attempting to give students the experiences they expect while attending school.
Waupun Superintendent Steven Hill said there are changes, but likes where things are at for Waupun schools.
“Our opening has gone very well,” Hill said. “It has been great to see families taking first day pictures and students and staff 'smizing' behind their masks.”
Smizing, or showing expression through your eyes, is an important aspect of communicating in a year when students and staff are wearing masks.
“The start of the year has been incredible,” Mayville School Superintendent Scott Sabol said. “Our students and staff have been resilient and flexible and they have embraced our safety procedures and protocols. While things do look different, relationships are being formed and learning is taking place, which is always the ultimate goal. There are challenges, no doubt, but we really are all in this together and we are all doing the best we can.”
Sabol said there are some changes, such as visitors not being allowed within the schools beyond the front offices right now. Exceptions are made for student services and programs. Parents and guardians wearing face masks can always stop in the office to drop off items.
Similar protocol is being done in other area school districts.
“We are not having our parents come inside buildings, but situations may arise that we would allow a parent to come inside the building,” Hill said. “As a practice, parents pick up or drop off items outside in our vestibule or overhang areas. We are doing everything we can think of to safely keep our schools open.”
Horicon Schools Superintendent Rich Appel said schools are doing similar practices and do not let parents past the entrances or office areas.
Throughout the day, a educing the spread of germs among the students is a big emphasis.
“The buildings and classrooms are being washed down and sanitized throughout the day," Appel said. "We understand that some activities have been postponed and people want their normal, however, we are thrilled we are able to offer instruction to students’ in-person for five days a week."
For bigger events, there are some differences. Waupun is looking at moving homecoming to coincide with football this spring.
Appel said Horicon is doing all sports with cross country beginning last week and football and volleyball starting Sept. 21. Other events, such as the musical, will be done virtually.
“We will hopefully be able to have some type of homecoming event, but are not sure what it will look like, “Appel said. “Right now, our focus is on keeping our students and staff healthy and safe and keeping our schools open for face to face learning.”
Mayville decided against holding any events that would result in large gatherings, including homecoming parades, bonfires and pep rallies.
“That said, as a district, we know how important it is for our students and staff to experience the sense of camaraderie that these types of celebrations promote," Sabol said. "So we will do our best to get creative and find safe ways for celebration and create a sense of normalcy throughout this school year."
