Seamonson, Frenz elected to Reedsburg Common Council

An incumbent will retain his seat on the Reedsburg Common Council while two newcomers were elected on Tuesday.

Unofficial results show current Fourth District Alderperson Tom Seamonson received 104 votes to defeat challenger Aaron Bauer to retain his seat for another term on the council. Seamonson has served on the council since 2018 and also serves as the current council president. He also served on the council from 2006 to 2012.

Third District Alderperson candidate Melissa Frenz received 227 votes to win the position. Challenger Richard Braun received 175. Frenz will replace Calvin Craker, who did not seek reelection.

Registered write-in candidate Darrin Frye received 20 votes to win the First District Alderperson seat. Frye will replace David Moon, who also did not seek reelection.

Each council position carries a three-year term.

