Secondary students in Beaver Dam School to attend classes four days a week

“The numbers are back to what we saw back at the start of the school year,” DiStefano said.

There are several benefits such as more student engagement, enriched learning opportunities, social-emotional connectedness and instructional outcomes, DiStefano said. The class sizes, social distancing and risk of spread were among the risks.

“If we can’t sustain this the right way to keep spread down in the buildings, we will have to adjust things,” DiStefano said.

The class size will average20 students and school days will remain four periods a day to reduce exposure, DiStefano said. In addition, middle school students will stay in their classrooms with teachers traveling between rooms.

Additional janitorial staff will be brought in to increase the cleaning and sanitation efforts in the schools.

The school board also agreed to extend the relief given to staff for coronavirus relief until March.

The board did decide that with bringing more of the students back in the schools that they wanted to wait to allow outside groups into the building and would no longer be offering that option at the beginning of next month.