Secondary students in Beaver Dam School to attend classes four days a week

Beaver Dam Unified School District is moving to a new schedule that will have upper grade students attending class in person four days a week.
Beaver Dam Schools have adjusted attendance policies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved having sixth through 12th grade students to attend in person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday beginning on Feb. 1. Grade school students will continue to attend classes five days a week,
Board member Tony Klatt was the lone person who voted against the change in the schedule and said he felt it was too big a risk for the students with the vaccine only being given to the first groups right now and for only three months left of classes.
Currently students in sixth through 12th grade are in a hybrid program where students attend in person classes two days a week and virtual classes two days a week.
Students and staff will continue to use masks and have 14 days of quarantine for students who are suspected of having the virus at least until the end of February.
Superintendent Mark DiStefano said he monitors the COVID-19 census tracts and the district boundary reports which showed the average daily increases of cases as of Jan. 8 was 7.14 down from 18.14 a month ago.
“The numbers are back to what we saw back at the start of the school year,” DiStefano said.
There are several benefits such as more student engagement, enriched learning opportunities, social-emotional connectedness and instructional outcomes, DiStefano said. The class sizes, social distancing and risk of spread were among the risks.
“If we can’t sustain this the right way to keep spread down in the buildings, we will have to adjust things,” DiStefano said.
The class size will average20 students and school days will remain four periods a day to reduce exposure, DiStefano said. In addition, middle school students will stay in their classrooms with teachers traveling between rooms.
Additional janitorial staff will be brought in to increase the cleaning and sanitation efforts in the schools.
The school board also agreed to extend the relief given to staff for coronavirus relief until March.
The board did decide that with bringing more of the students back in the schools that they wanted to wait to allow outside groups into the building and would no longer be offering that option at the beginning of next month.
Families will be able to keep the virtual option for classes, but they will not be able to continue to go to in person classes two days a week, DiStefano said.