Secret Garden banquet will raise funds for Community Christian School of Baraboo this month

CCS has grown over the years, going from an enrollment of 56 students in 2016 to 119 in 2019-20. It serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Like its enrollment, the school’s banquet ticket prices have doubled since 2016. Tickets this year cost $100 per person or $500 for a table of six. According to Lempa, the school has been investing more into the banquets over the last few years, “and despite the higher cost, attendees are definitely getting more bang for their buck, especially this year.”

The night’s entertainment will include a raffle, a silent auction featuring student art pieces, a student forensics presentation and a performance by the high school worship band. Lempa said the school will unveil its new promotional video and Principal Rob Westerlund will give a state of the school report.

Lempa declined to say how much money the event usually raises but said “it’s always successful” and typically draws at least 125 people.