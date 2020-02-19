Secret Garden banquet will raise funds for Community Christian School of Baraboo this month

Community Christian School’s annual banquet will take the Baraboo Arts Banquet Hall over with plants Feb. 28 in a literary nod to “The Secret Garden.”
“At this point, most of the details have really come together,” said Dale Lempa, school administrator.
A committee has been planning the formal event since at least September, Lempa said. He noted it will be more “toned down” than previous years, making the gala more intimate and comfortable for anyone to attend.
Since the school opened in 2010, it has held a banquet each year as one of its biggest fundraisers. Lempa said proceeds will support the $10,000 to $20,000 in scholarships that the school gives to students every year, as well as a potential project to improve CCS’s internet speed by connecting to a fiber-optic network. The school is exploring a partnership with Sauk County for the broadband project.
CCS has grown over the years, going from an enrollment of 56 students in 2016 to 119 in 2019-20. It serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Like its enrollment, the school’s banquet ticket prices have doubled since 2016. Tickets this year cost $100 per person or $500 for a table of six. According to Lempa, the school has been investing more into the banquets over the last few years, “and despite the higher cost, attendees are definitely getting more bang for their buck, especially this year.”
The night’s entertainment will include a raffle, a silent auction featuring student art pieces, a student forensics presentation and a performance by the high school worship band. Lempa said the school will unveil its new promotional video and Principal Rob Westerlund will give a state of the school report.
Lempa declined to say how much money the event usually raises but said “it’s always successful” and typically draws at least 125 people.
“It’s pretty key,” he said of its importance for the school. “It’s a great evening for folks to come out and meet with each other and just fellowship with other parents and kind of get updated on the status of the school.”
He added that it’s not just an event for parents.
“It’s totally open to the community as well, and we invite anybody to come,” Lempa said.
