Several Waupun Schools go virtual in November over COVID concerns

Several schools in the Waupun Area School District have went virtual this week due to an increase in positive cases at the schools.

“Due to an increase in positive cases at Meadow View Primary, Rock River Intermediate, and our Junior-Senior High School, the Waupun Area School District determined to move to virtual instruction for these three schools,” Waupun Superintendent Steven Hill said. “SAGES, in Fox Lake, will remain open at this time.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meadow View Primary is tentatively set to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 11, Hill said. Rock River Intermediate and the Junior-Senior High are tentatively set to return on Nov. 16.

“During our period of building closures, our buildings will receive a deeper cleaning,” Hill said. “However, most individuals who are testing positive or need to be quarantined are from exposure outside of school. Staffing has an enormous impact on our district. We cannot stay open when we have such limited numbers of individuals willing to substitute or be classroom monitors.”

Hill said the district is asking district staff and the community to follow the recommendations of public health officers.

“Please wear a mask when around others, frequent handwashing or hand sanitizer, and limit or eliminate participation in large group gatherings, especially those that do not allow for distancing,” Hill said. “The Waupun Area School District has nearly 1800 students in our buildings. We have a tiny percentage of our positive cases coming from possible transmission within our facilities. Schools are low transmission areas because of the mitigating factors utilized. We are hopeful that the wonderful citizens of this community follow the health officers' medical guidance so we can all work on limiting this illness.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.