Share of Sauk County grads enrolling at UW-Baraboo shrinking

A shrinking percentage of Sauk County’s high school seniors have chosen to enroll in the area’s only University of Wisconsin campus in recent years, prompting leaders to consider how to boost recruitment efforts.

Victoria Livingston, director of enrollment and student success at UW-Platteville, presented the trend -- which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic -- in a report Thursday for the commission overseeing UW-Platteville’s branch campus in Baraboo.

The decline began in fall of 2019 but got worse in 2020 at least in part because of the pandemic.

“That’s something that all three (UW-Platteville) campuses are dealing with quite a bit as we try to figure out how to best support students given where we’re at right now,” Livingston said.

Based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County’s enrollment records, the report showed that 9% of Sauk County’s high school graduating class in 2015 -- 79 of a total 856 students -- enrolled as a new freshman at the two-year college campus that fall. That figure rose to 10% in 2016, where it remained until dropping in 2019 to 7%. In fall of 2020, it was 4%, or 40 students out of nearly 900 total.