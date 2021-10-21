Share of Sauk County grads enrolling at UW-Baraboo shrinking

A shrinking percentage of Sauk County’s high school seniors have chosen to enroll in the area’s only University of Wisconsin campus in recent years, prompting leaders to consider how to boost recruitment efforts.
Victoria Livingston, director of enrollment and student success at UW-Platteville, presented the trend -- which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic -- in a report Thursday for the commission overseeing UW-Platteville’s branch campus in Baraboo.
The decline began in fall of 2019 but got worse in 2020 at least in part because of the pandemic.
“That’s something that all three (UW-Platteville) campuses are dealing with quite a bit as we try to figure out how to best support students given where we’re at right now,” Livingston said.
Based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County’s enrollment records, the report showed that 9% of Sauk County’s high school graduating class in 2015 -- 79 of a total 856 students -- enrolled as a new freshman at the two-year college campus that fall. That figure rose to 10% in 2016, where it remained until dropping in 2019 to 7%. In fall of 2020, it was 4%, or 40 students out of nearly 900 total.
Livingston said the campus’ market share has declined in every county it typically draws from over the last five or six years. Its share of graduating seniors in Adams County has dropped even more, and for longer, than in Sauk County, but Sauk provides most of UW-Baraboo’s students.
She attributed the decline to several factors, including the “destabilizing forces” of the pandemic and, years before, the merger that put Baraboo under UW-Platteville’s umbrella. Some students are choosing other educational institutions over UW-Baraboo, but there are also more young adults in Wisconsin opting out of continuing their education after high school, she said.
“And this is a national trend as well that’s really been accelerated by the pandemic,” Livingston said of the decline in college continuation rates.
Sauk County Board Supervisor Brandon Lohr of rural Prairie du Sac, a commission member, called the trends “unsightly” and said young adults can make more money through apprenticeships and other avenues than through continuing education.
“Young adults nowadays, there’s a huge cost-benefit analysis for them,” Lohr said “… I think it’s critically important that we focus on -- and I didn’t see it -- on maintaining low costs to get these folks in, because a lot of them see the cost of not only the opportunity cost but the cost of upfront tuition” and instead choose a different option.
Assistant Provost Michael Compton, who oversees campus operations, said whether students can make more money after getting a degree depends on their chosen career field. He said UW-Platteville ranks highly in measures of return on investment.
Affordability is also one of UW-Baraboo’s best selling points, based on a recent student survey, Livingston said. The survey asked students why they chose the campus and why they choose to stay, she said, and the top two reasons were that it’s affordable and close to home.
A full-time student pays about $4,700 per year in tuition and fees at UW-Baraboo since the addition of a new scholarship, Compton said. The UW System has been under a tuition freeze since 2013.
Eighty-five percent of students who responded to the survey said the Baraboo campus was their first-choice school, and 96% said they’re confident it’s the right one for them, which are “really excellent ways of saying that the students who come here know they want to be here and they know they want to stay here,” Livingston said.
“We’re doing a really good job of serving them, and so it’s about getting more people in the door because once they come they really see all the positives that the campus has to offer,” she said.
UW-Baraboo enrollment has been trending downward since it peaked in 2000 with nearly 760 students, according to UW System statistics. It had 360 students in fall 2019 and 225 in 2020. Compton said a preliminary headcount showed 203 students this fall, slightly lower than expected.
To recruit more students, Livingston said leaders will use the survey information to differentiate the Baraboo campus from its competitors, capitalize on its new associate degrees and strengthen relationships with local communities and K-12 leaders.
