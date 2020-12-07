'She bleeds blue and gold': Baraboo superintendent, board president have mixed emotions on shift

Baraboo School District’s top administrator announced last week that she will leave at the end of this school year for a new opportunity in Florida, a decision that brought her and the school board president mixed emotions.
“I am full of all sorts of emotion as I love the School District of Baraboo and the overall Baraboo community,” Lori Mueller wrote in an email to the News Republic. “My family has always felt so welcomed and our children have thrived here. ... Baraboo will always be special to us and the administrators I serve with will always be family to me. At the same time, I am over the moon with excitement for this next step in my career and opportunity to move closer to loved ones and family in Florida.”
Mueller took the helm as district administrator in 2015, selected by a school board led by current President Kevin Vodak after former superintendent Crystal Ritzenthaler retired. Prior to that, Mueller served for four years as Baraboo’s director of curriculum and instruction. She has 26 years of experience working in education, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
When Ritzenthaler left, “we were well positioned to venture and journey forward and I think that that journey, that process, had just begun,” Vodak said Friday. “When Dr. Mueller took over as district administrator, you know, in layman’s terms she got in the driver’s seat and she stepped on the gas.”
Many things, including the district’s approach to teaching and learning and its strategic plan, have been “transformed” under Mueller’s leadership and continue to develop through an ongoing process, Vodak said.
He, Mueller and the rest of the board have “been through a lot together,” he said. She has been leading the district through the pandemic and steered it, under a national spotlight, when a photo appearing to show Baraboo High School students giving a Nazi salute went viral in 2018 on social media.
“I think that the district was absolutely blessed to have Dr. Mueller help navigate us through some of those very troubling, stressful times,” Vodak said.
And though she lacked local roots when she was chosen, “since she’s been district administrator, she bleeds blue and gold,” he said.
Mueller said she’s proud of how the district has improved over her time here, the accomplishments of Baraboo educators and students and her collaboration with city, county and other local leaders. District voters also passed the two largest capital project referenda in the district’s history, Mueller said.
Mueller is the third member of the district’s administrative team to announce their resignation this year. The teaching and learning director and an elementary principal left Baraboo last summer. Another elementary principal retired in 2019.
During a “heart-to-heart” meeting early last week, Vodak said she told him of her opportunity with the Donovan Group, a Milwaukee-based private firm specializing in school district communications. She plans to move after this school year into a position as consultant and partner in Florida for the Donovan Group, where she will continue to work with public schools “to further their continuous school improvement efforts on a larger scale,” Mueller said.
Vodak said he recognizes the job is a “dream opportunity” and will likely be less stressful on her and her family than the current position.
“I certainly wish her well,” Vodak said. “You know, we have worked very closely together for four years, so it certainly is going to be a huge void to fill, but I’m very happy for Lori that she’s found what she’s found.”
He expects the school board to discuss the search for a replacement during a closed session at its meeting next week. Mueller’s current two-year contract doesn’t end when she intends to leave, Vodak said, so details still have to be worked out.
Mueller said she’s grateful for the relationships she’s made and the support she’s received in Baraboo.
“These past 10 years have been the best in my life. Thank you for making Baraboo a home and thank you for your ongoing investment in the children of Baraboo,” she wrote as a message to the community. “I can only envision a bright future for our Thunderbirds.”
