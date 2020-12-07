'She bleeds blue and gold': Baraboo superintendent, board president have mixed emotions on shift

During a “heart-to-heart” meeting early last week, Vodak said she told him of her opportunity with the Donovan Group, a Milwaukee-based private firm specializing in school district communications. She plans to move after this school year into a position as consultant and partner in Florida for the Donovan Group, where she will continue to work with public schools “to further their continuous school improvement efforts on a larger scale,” Mueller said.

Vodak said he recognizes the job is a “dream opportunity” and will likely be less stressful on her and her family than the current position.

“I certainly wish her well,” Vodak said. “You know, we have worked very closely together for four years, so it certainly is going to be a huge void to fill, but I’m very happy for Lori that she’s found what she’s found.”

He expects the school board to discuss the search for a replacement during a closed session at its meeting next week. Mueller’s current two-year contract doesn’t end when she intends to leave, Vodak said, so details still have to be worked out.

Mueller said she’s grateful for the relationships she’s made and the support she’s received in Baraboo.