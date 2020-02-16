Sign language classes in Portage make 'huge difference' in students' lives

She teaches ASL 2, typically held at MATC Portage in spring, entirely with sign language and other visual methods, expanding on their vocabulary and its use but also delving into topics around deaf culture and hearing loss.

As non-credit courses, they tend to be less intimidating than they otherwise would be and can be tailored to her particular students’ interests in ASL, Hauge said. She has had students who are losing their hearing, some who have family members who are deaf or hard of hearing and some who are simply interested in the language.

“There’s a wide range, I think, of people that are interested in sign language,” Hauge said. “Sign language is becoming more common and more accepted in colleges as foreign language, so you are starting to see more of that.”

For Ortner-Blake, learning sign language has been a long time coming. She’s been interested in it since she was a child -- so much so that she taught herself the ASL alphabet in seventh grade. As an adult, she learned some signs to teach to students while working as a preschool teacher for a few years.