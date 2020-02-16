Sign language classes in Portage make 'huge difference' in students' lives

The class starts silent and it remains silent throughout, but its students still eagerly absorb the information being taught.
Roberta Condon, 62, of Portage, signed up for American Sign Language 1 at Madison Area Technical College’s Portage campus last semester because her partner has a deaf son. She also drives a school bus for students with special needs, including two deaf children.
“It’s made a huge difference in my ability to communicate with my partner’s son and completely changed our relationship. It’s just wonderful,” Condon said of the class. “It’s a whole new thing. It made a change in his life and my life, really.”
So when ASL 2 was postponed for not having enough students, Condon “pleaded” with the school to run it anyway. Instructor Amy Hauge said Madison College usually sets a minimum of six students for her ASL classes, that is why when she saw only three students had signed up this semester she didn’t expect to be teaching it.
A few weeks later on a Tuesday night, Condon and her classmates, 58-year-old Portage resident Lorraine Ortner-Blake and 15-year-old Samantha Vetter, of Endeavor, took their seats at the front of a classroom to watch Hauge welcome them back using only gestures and facial expressions.
The introductory class primarily taught them vocabulary and how to communicate with people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Hauge said she teaches verbally for the first few weeks of ASL 1, but by the end of the course, “I like to have my voice off.”
She teaches ASL 2, typically held at MATC Portage in spring, entirely with sign language and other visual methods, expanding on their vocabulary and its use but also delving into topics around deaf culture and hearing loss.
As non-credit courses, they tend to be less intimidating than they otherwise would be and can be tailored to her particular students’ interests in ASL, Hauge said. She has had students who are losing their hearing, some who have family members who are deaf or hard of hearing and some who are simply interested in the language.
“There’s a wide range, I think, of people that are interested in sign language,” Hauge said. “Sign language is becoming more common and more accepted in colleges as foreign language, so you are starting to see more of that.”
For Ortner-Blake, learning sign language has been a long time coming. She’s been interested in it since she was a child -- so much so that she taught herself the ASL alphabet in seventh grade. As an adult, she learned some signs to teach to students while working as a preschool teacher for a few years.
“I love it for many reasons,” Ortner-Blake said of Hauge’s class. “I love the feeling of learning because it helps me see broader meaning in English, and I love that I can practice with my friends. One of the things that I’ve found when I practice is that people have to really listen to you when you sign. They can’t divide their attention, and that’s kind of a treat.”
Vetter’s interest in the language stemmed from watching “Switched at Birth” -- a TV show featuring a deaf character -- with her older sister when they were younger. Her sister took Hauge’s class and is now studying ASL in college, said Vetter, who signed up as soon as she was old enough.
“I really enjoy it. I think it’s super important to learn sign language, and I really love being in a smaller class with it,” Vetter said. “I can’t do it online because it just doesn’t work as well, so it’s a really good environment to do it.”
Aside from her partner’s son, Condon is putting her new language skills to use with the two deaf children who ride her bus. They are “starting to warm up little by little to me, as they’re learning sign, too,” she said. When one of the students recently nodded in response to a question Condon signed to her, “that was a huge deal to me. That just made my day,” she said.
Condon said MATC Portage campus Administrative Coordinator Susan Trimmer was “just wonderful” in helping to keep ASL 2 this semester.
Many different factors go into the decision of whether or not to hold a class, including student fees, hours of instruction and student demand, Trimmer said.
“We don’t cancel classes lightly here,” she said.
Condon and Ortner-Blake had looked into alternatives but didn’t find many places in the area where they could learn sign language. Madison College’s Truax campus is the nearest one; programs in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Wausau are the next closest options, Hauge said. She noted that online resources can be enough for some students.
Nine people took ASL 1 in the fall. This ASL 2 class, which started Tuesday and will meet once a week for eight weeks, is the smallest one Hauge has had in roughly five years of teaching. Her class enrollment typically ranges between six and 10.
Hauge, who also works as an interpreter for deaf and hearing-impaired elementary students, said she enjoys teaching the MATC class because, unlike with her day job, it allows her to pass on her knowledge, plan lessons and help people who can hear become more comfortable communicating with those who can’t.
“It makes your day long, but it’s rewarding in a sense of being able to educate people about deafness culture, maybe to take away some of their worries,” Hauge said, noting that many people don't try to sign because they are afraid they won’t do it well and they don’t think about the other ways they could communicate non-verbally.
But they needn’t worry, she said.
“The deaf and hard-of-hearing world, they absolutely love that hearing people try to communicate with them in sign language,” she said. “It’s a very big deal to them and it makes them feel very accepted.”
Hauge said she’s working on developing an ASL 3 class, though it “has not been very interesting to people yet.”
“It will be,” Ortner-Blake said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.