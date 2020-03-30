Six candidates vie for three Baraboo School Board seats on April 7 ballot

“I’m a very strong advocate, not only within our schools, within our community, but also working beyond our doors, whether it’s Madison or Washington (D.C.), to be able to communicate and work with our government entities to say, ‘These are the issues we’re seeing, and this is where we need help,’” he said.

Mering said he went back to school and got a teaching degree after he retired. He and his wife have three adult children.

Paul Kujak

Kujak, 62, taught seventh-grade civics and coached baseball in the Baraboo School District for more than 30 years. He currently serves as president of the Baraboo Police and Fire Commission.

He said his experience as an educator would benefit the board.

Kujak decided to run for the seat because of his “deep concern” over recent teacher turnover and student behavior issues. He didn’t notice either of those issues as a district employee before retiring in 2015, but they have become problems in the last few years, he said.

“It is my hope that I could, perhaps, be part of the solution to those problems,” he said.