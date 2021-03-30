Slow to bring students back, Lodi to increase in-person class time

“We have to be very careful about being complacent when it comes to this virus,” Breunig said. The sense of renewal that comes with spring, vaccinations and the lower case numbers makes people feel like they can “go back to normal.”

“And we can’t,” he said. “For us to keep our schools open and to keep kids in school, our families need to continue to do all the hard things they have been doing. … We’re all in this together, right? If I want my kids to stay in school, I have to rely on other parents to do their part to make sure they’re not sending their kids to school when they’re sick and make sure they’re doing all the stuff they need to do. And they have to rely on me as a parent to do the same thing with my children.”