Slow to bring students back, Lodi to increase in-person class time

The last school district in Columbia County to open for in-person learning plans to increase students’ time in classrooms for the last seven weeks of the school year.
“It’s a heavy lift,” said Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig, referring to shifting from a blended learning model to in-person learning four days per week. “It’s like starting the school year all over again for the third time this year, and it takes a lot of planning. The logistics of figuring out how to do a classroom and try to maximize how to keep kids as far apart as possible but still try to put all of our kids in a classroom is daunting.”
But based on the success of the district’s current blended model, which started Jan. 19, and an evolving understanding of the novel coronavirus, Breunig recently recommended to the school board making the shift to four days per week starting April 19, a date chosen due to concerns that families might travel over spring break. The board approved his recommendation.
Lodi spent the first semester under an “enhanced” virtual learning model where most students remained home, seeing their teachers only on computer screens. It started allowing them to be face-to-face about two days a week on Jan. 19, a change Breunig said has been working well.
Meanwhile, the nearby Sauk Prairie, Baraboo, Portage, Pardeeville and Rio school districts have offered in-person learning since the start of the school year under various hybrid schedules to decrease the number of students in each building at a time. Many schools struggled with quarantines, especially in the first few months of the school year, occasionally having to temporarily close whole buildings.
Karla Faust, parent of two Lodi High School seniors, said the transition to hybrid learning was tough because teachers had to manage both in-person and virtual platforms at the same time. In one of her son’s classes, online students far outnumbered in-person students, causing the instructor to focus their teaching more on the online cohort, she said.
“It wasn’t that they did anything wrong, it was just that it still was teachers trying to teach to two different platforms at the same time,” Faust said. “Now it sounds like it will be a little more streamed and that, so I think they’ll probably have a better experience. And of course we know this -- the best experience is going to be going back to school five days a week, everyone vaccinated and teachers teaching in front of the classroom, so I think we’re slowly getting there.”
As of March 19, the district had 907 in-person students and 557 virtual students, according to its dashboard. Breunig noted that more than half of LHS students had opted to remain virtual during the first part of the second semester, a proportion significantly higher than in other area districts. He attributed the higher percentage to the district putting a stronger focus on “high quality online instruction.” In Lodi’s younger grades, virtual students were closer to one-quarter or one-third of the overall student population.
Faust considers herself lucky because her sons were able to do “OK” under virtual learning and achieve some amount of normalcy by participating in sports. As seniors, they’ll have six weeks of the new model before graduation.
She protested in August the decision to remain virtual, and while she still believes the district should have reopened schools sooner, especially for the benefit of younger students, she doesn’t blame the board or district staff for being cautious.
“I think the school district did the best with the information that they had at hand,” Faust said. “I think a lot of us felt like we could’ve come back earlier than what we did, but if you play safety in numbers, I think that’s how it kind of played out.”
Breunig said Lodi has been working hard throughout the pandemic to follow the science around COVID-19. As the school year progressed, evidence started to show that 3-foot social distancing in schools -- when combined with consistent masking and other precautions -- was effective at mitigating the virus’ spread. That piece of information was critical, because the district’s buildings aren’t large enough to accommodate 6-foot distancing with a four-day plan, Breunig said.
Still, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 after the transition, more of their classmates will have to be quarantined as close contacts, he noted.
Some staff are concerned about bringing more students back and others are “ecstatic,” Breunig said, but it helps that by late April all who wanted to be vaccinated -- the “vast majority” -- will have had the chance.
He said some plans are still being worked out, including how to provide online education for families who choose to remain virtual if they’re too few to commit an instructor. As of mid-March, he estimated almost 90% of elementary and middle school families had chosen the four-day option, as had about two-thirds of high school families. Depending on the final numbers, some grades will likely have a dedicated online teacher while others will have teachers with split duties. High school teachers will continue to teach online and in-person students at the same time, Breunig said.
He emphasized that families need to continue practicing all of the coronavirus safety measures, including keeping children home if they have even minor cold-like symptoms, which some parents have been pushing back on.
“We have to be very careful about being complacent when it comes to this virus,” Breunig said. The sense of renewal that comes with spring, vaccinations and the lower case numbers makes people feel like they can “go back to normal.”
“And we can’t,” he said. “For us to keep our schools open and to keep kids in school, our families need to continue to do all the hard things they have been doing. … We’re all in this together, right? If I want my kids to stay in school, I have to rely on other parents to do their part to make sure they’re not sending their kids to school when they’re sick and make sure they’re doing all the stuff they need to do. And they have to rely on me as a parent to do the same thing with my children.”
