Solar project for Baraboo middle, high schools enter second phase after COVID hiatus

Approved the first readings of a new policy on social-emotional learning and well being, a replacement policy for the existing student dress code and revised policy on public participation at board meetings. The changes won’t be adopted until the board approves a second reading at its next meeting. The revisions add specific language requiring members of the public giving comments at meetings to be district residents and to make their comments “in a civil manner in accordance with the community agreements.” The new dress code simplifies current policy by allowing students to determine their personal dress within guidelines as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the health or safety of any student, isn’t disruptive to the learning environment and doesn’t invade the rights of others. The social-emotional learning policy is in accordance with the district’s core belief of equity, said Tim Heilman, policy committee member.