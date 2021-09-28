Solar project for Baraboo middle, high schools enter second phase after COVID hiatus

The school board unanimously approved Monday the use of an additional $2,501 to include the high school in the next phase. Member Paul Kujak was absent.

If the board is unhappy with the bids, it has no obligation to accept any. It can end the contract after any phase, Kohlman said.

If it goes ahead, he said the intention would be to install solar arrays at both schools next summer.

“This is an investment that more than pays for itself,” Kohlman said.

Marianne Cotter, co-president of nonprofit organization Powered Up Baraboo, encouraged the board during public comment to move ahead with the project, saying solar arrays on the high school would be “a great step towards lowering future costs of energy use.”

The group, which works toward lowering carbon emissions in the Baraboo area, has been passing along grant opportunities to district staff and is “happy to continue assisting the district with identifying funding opportunities to make solar implementation successful,” she said.