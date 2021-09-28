Solar project for Baraboo middle, high schools enter second phase after COVID hiatus

A solar project for two Baraboo schools moved into its second phase Monday after stalling in 2020 due to COVID-19 uncertainties.
The Baraboo School District originally contracted with Mark Hanson of Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction in November 2019 to conduct the three-phase project, starting with $7,441 on a preliminary design and cost study for Jack Young Middle School and Baraboo High School. The study estimated it would cost about $363,000 to install a 250 kilowatt system on the high school roof, according to Mike Kohlman, chairman of the district’s buildings committee.
“Based on the results, we were probably going to recommend going forward with the high school project, but COVID-19 happened,” Kohlman said at a board meeting Monday, “and I asked Mark to tap the brakes ... We knew we were going to have a lot of expenses and I believed it would be prudent not to spend the money right now.”
Now, knowing the district received almost $6.4 million in federal pandemic aid, Kohlman said he contacted Hanson to resume the project. He said leftover referendum funds cover the middle school’s portion -- $7,338 -- of phase two, which includes project design and soliciting bids. Roughly $200,000 in the referendum budget was set aside for solar at Jack Young, he said.
The school board unanimously approved Monday the use of an additional $2,501 to include the high school in the next phase. Member Paul Kujak was absent.
If the board is unhappy with the bids, it has no obligation to accept any. It can end the contract after any phase, Kohlman said.
If it goes ahead, he said the intention would be to install solar arrays at both schools next summer.
“This is an investment that more than pays for itself,” Kohlman said.
Marianne Cotter, co-president of nonprofit organization Powered Up Baraboo, encouraged the board during public comment to move ahead with the project, saying solar arrays on the high school would be “a great step towards lowering future costs of energy use.”
The group, which works toward lowering carbon emissions in the Baraboo area, has been passing along grant opportunities to district staff and is “happy to continue assisting the district with identifying funding opportunities to make solar implementation successful,” she said.
“We really appreciate the recent collaboration with district administration and staff to work together with the middle school and high school science teams on documenting, benchmarking and analyzing energy consumption in the middle school and high school and look forward to continued collaboration,” Cotter said.
In other business Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Voted to “officially” -- in President Kevin Vodak’s words -- add Katie Kalish to the board as a replacement for Nancy Thome, who resigned last month. Kalish took the oath of office.
- Approved six community agreements that District Administrator Rainey Briggs said the board developed over the summer to hold its members and anyone else attending meetings “accountable.” The agreements are to: maintain confidentiality where appropriate; focus on the goal and desired outcome; experience discomfort and stay curious/open to creative solutions; speak your truth in a culture of civility; withhold judgment, presume positive intentions; and listen for understanding and share air time.
- Approved the first readings of a new policy on social-emotional learning and well being, a replacement policy for the existing student dress code and revised policy on public participation at board meetings. The changes won’t be adopted until the board approves a second reading at its next meeting. The revisions add specific language requiring members of the public giving comments at meetings to be district residents and to make their comments “in a civil manner in accordance with the community agreements.” The new dress code simplifies current policy by allowing students to determine their personal dress within guidelines as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the health or safety of any student, isn’t disruptive to the learning environment and doesn’t invade the rights of others. The social-emotional learning policy is in accordance with the district’s core belief of equity, said Tim Heilman, policy committee member.
- Tabled a new policy on suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for further consideration at the committee level.
- Recognized Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf and Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.
- Heard public comments from Doug Mering, Robertas Kirkliauskas, Steve Paske and Scott Frostman. Kirkliauskas, Paske and Frostman spoke against the district’s mask requirement. Mering and Frostman asked the board for more transparency, particularly with the introduction of new policies.
- Approved the consent agenda, including an open enrollment application from a student in Wisconsin Dells.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.