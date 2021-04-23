Some coronavirus impacts on schools expected to last

After more than a year of adapting schools to the coronavirus pandemic with masks, social distancing and virtual instruction, public school leaders in south-central Wisconsin say some of those changes are here to stay.
Superintendent Josh Sween said he’s hoping things in the Portage Community School District look a little more like they used to when students return in the fall in person — probably — five days a week.
“Now, we know that things are going to look different, obviously,” Sween said. “We’ve had to change a lot of different things and we’ve found some really great practices that maybe we had never really thought of before or things that we’d always wanted to do.”
Many teachers who started using online learning management tools like Google Classroom for the first time in 2020, have told Sween they wish they’d found them sooner, he said.
“I think what you’re going to find is that a lot of teachers are going to keep using aspects of the digital world in the classroom when they’re face to face,” Sween said.
Baraboo physical education teacher Kevin Catterson said he’ll be one of them. Having to shift to a virtual platform made teachers realize what they’re capable of, he said.
“Looking into the future, there’s some things that I’ve been doing with the virtual that I’ve never done before, but there’s also some things that I probably won’t ever go away from, so that’s been a positive situation from that standpoint,” he said.
Virtual option
Everyone from teachers to administrators expect virtual learning to remain an option in public schools next year and beyond. Elizabeth Hansen, who teaches social studies at Portage High School, said that while in-person learning is still best for most students, there will always be some kind of virtual aspect to education after this year. Christina Olson, a counselor at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, said she hopes both options will stick around as some students do better learning from home and others do better in school buildings.
Superintendents in Baraboo, Portage and Beaver Dam all said their districts will likely offer virtual learning this fall, but how that looks depends on the demand from families.
It might not be a full-time option, especially at the elementary level, said Mark DiStefano, leader of the Beaver Dam Unified School District. But he recognizes the value of online learning, particularly at the secondary level, even if just a small portion of students are interested in it.
Sween’s expecting a “handful of families” will want to remain virtual next year, requiring fewer dedicated teachers. District officials are still working on plans and will have to be more creative with virtual programming, he said, adding that it would be difficult for middle and high school instructors to continue teaching to both virtual and in-person students simultaneously. Secondary teachers have had to serve the dual role this year in Portage, Baraboo and other districts because there aren’t enough instructors in each subject, particularly in specialized areas, to cover both separately.
In Baraboo, District Administrator Lori Mueller recently told the school board that the district will likely be back fully in person this fall — unless the coronavirus situation changes — but will work with families that want to remain virtual. Much of the planning depends on how many opt for online learning in a survey this month, as well as input from Rainey Briggs, who will take over Mueller’s position in July.
When asked by a board member whether the district would consider contracting out for virtual instruction if too few students choose the option, Mueller said, “I would say everything at this point needs to be considered and on the table.”
She said the district has a “new dilemma” now that it has employees who “crave to teach virtually.”
COVID-19 safety measures
Whether masking and other safety measures remain in place this fall will depend on recommendations from health experts, school officials said.
Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the state’s mask mandate at the end of last month, most local districts continue to require students and staff to wear masks in school buildings, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health Services and county health agencies. Unless that guidance changes, masks could be a mainstay into next school year.
The CDC relaxed its social distancing guidelines for schools in March down to 3 feet between students as long as they are wearing masks. The Baraboo School District is still trying to maintain 6-foot social distancing for the rest of the school year, Mueller said, “but we’re hopeful then that gives us some room to breathe with students when they come back in the fall.”
Baraboo’s 2021-22 mask policy isn’t determined yet, according to Tammy Thompson Kapp, director of teaching and learning. In a recent phone interview, she said the coming months will shape that decision for all schools, as guidelines are clarified and districts learn how many students want to return in person.
“I think we’re all hopeful that we’ll get back to something that resembles more normal in terms of masking and social distancing, but I think there’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” Thompson Kapp said.
Sween, a self-identified “huge proponent of masks,” credited them as the reason Portage schools have been able to offer in-person learning for most of the school year.
“As long as that’s still the recommendation by the CDC, the DHS and Columbia County, then we’ll continue to ask people to wear masks,” he said.
He and DiStefano pointed to the health benefits of COVID-19 preventative measures, such as frequent hand washing, sanitizing, increased cleaning and distancing. They suggested those changes, which prevented the usual culprits of school outbreaks — the flu and common cold — from spreading this year, will be carried forward.
Snow days
Children who love waking up to a mountain of snow outside and a day off from school needn’t worry about the “death of the snow day.”
Administrators in Baraboo, Portage and Beaver Dam expect to keep at least a certain number of traditional snow days, although the final decision and details still need to be worked out by their leadership. Beyond that number, inclement weather would probably mean a virtual learning day.
Thompson Kapp said snow days — “a rite of passage” in Wisconsin — have social-emotional and mental health benefits for both students and teachers.
Addressing gaps
Bolstering mental health supports and closing learning gaps will be a particular focus in schools this fall, DiStefano said. Beaver Dam is planning to hire at least four interventionists to work with students and teachers primarily at the elementary level, as well as a bilingual family liaison, he noted.
“What we know in general, in all education, not just Beaver Dam, is that our most vulnerable students have had even greater challenges navigating through some of these realities, particularly those students that have not been in person, and we know that there is some significant and heavy lifting on the horizon that we need to do to support those students when we have them back in person,” he said.
Thompson Kapp said she’s hoping the loss of learning in Baraboo won’t be as significant as elsewhere since students had the opportunity to be in person for most of the year, but she acknowledged some students haven’t been fully engaged in school. District staff will be looking at ways to accelerate their learning, she said.
Portage staff are working on plans to address gaps, including interventions, summer school and credit recovery options, Sween said. He said the idea that children are behind is an adult construct.
“If we tell them that they’re behind, they’re going to think that they’re behind, so we need to keep just pushing them and telling them, ‘You’re going to do better. We’re going to get you to where you need to be by the time you graduate,’ those kinds of things,” Sween said.
Students, DiStefano said, are “unbelievably resilient.” Though he said it will be challenging, he thinks it’s possible to recover from this year’s educational setbacks in just a few years if school leaders, local communities and legislators at the state and national levels focus their energy — and resources — on closing those gaps. If we don’t, those gaps will contribute to long-term problems that will cost taxpayers and our societal well-being down the road, he added.
“I really think we have some opportunities here, and I think if the resources are there, the focus is there, the renewed spirit and emphasis on the value of education is all there, then I think we’re going to close the gaps we need to close and I think we’re going to be in a really good spot,” DiStefano said.
