Some coronavirus impacts on schools expected to last

Thompson Kapp said she’s hoping the loss of learning in Baraboo won’t be as significant as elsewhere since students had the opportunity to be in person for most of the year, but she acknowledged some students haven’t been fully engaged in school. District staff will be looking at ways to accelerate their learning, she said.

Portage staff are working on plans to address gaps, including interventions, summer school and credit recovery options, Sween said. He said the idea that children are behind is an adult construct.

“If we tell them that they’re behind, they’re going to think that they’re behind, so we need to keep just pushing them and telling them, ‘You’re going to do better. We’re going to get you to where you need to be by the time you graduate,’ those kinds of things,” Sween said.

Students, DiStefano said, are “unbelievably resilient.” Though he said it will be challenging, he thinks it’s possible to recover from this year’s educational setbacks in just a few years if school leaders, local communities and legislators at the state and national levels focus their energy — and resources — on closing those gaps. If we don’t, those gaps will contribute to long-term problems that will cost taxpayers and our societal well-being down the road, he added.