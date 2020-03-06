Some school districts struggle with turnover; teachers say they stay where they are valued, supported

Teresa Lien, an educator who retired from the Baraboo School District last year after 32 years, said she has noticed a shift in attitudes contributing to attrition. Younger people are of a generation that are known to switch careers, she said. Lien still works for education consulting agency The Danielson Group.

One possible factor is that teachers can make more money utilizing their skills in the private sector, especially with a math and science background, according to multiple teachers and administrators.

Ziebarth has felt the shift as well, though he didn’t attribute it to a generation.

“I love Beaver Dam. I want to teach here until I can’t teach anymore, but in the last five or six years -- and this doesn’t really have to do with Beaver Dam or with Hartford or with anything else -- but I am feeling like teachers have to be prepared to move, to go somewhere else, more than they ever have before,” he said. “And I see that for myself as well.”

Despite the increased mobility, he said younger teachers seem to have less of a desire to move to rural areas.