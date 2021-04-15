'Somewhat normal': Columbia County schools will hold graduations in person

Portage, Pardeeville and Lodi high school graduation ceremonies should be held in person and on time in 2021 -- a welcomed change from a year ago.
Portage set its ceremony for 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the high school football field without limits to attendance since there will be ample space to spread out, Superintendent Joshua Sween said. Masks and social distancing will be required.
“There’s no doubt getting back to a more traditional format is a great thing,” Sween said. “We made the best of a bad situation last year, and it worked well, but everybody would much rather have a completely in-person graduation ceremony.”
In June 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage provided an online graduation ceremony with photos and prerecorded speeches from staff and graduates. It also provided a “drive-thru” event where local first responders escorted more than 150 graduates and their families to the school in a parade before the graduates took turns walking across an outdoor stage.
Pardeeville moved its 2020 graduation ceremony from May 23 to Aug. 8 to employ an in-person event in the gymnasium, but the delayed start meant 12 of the 45 graduates could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.
“It worked but wasn’t ideal,” Superintendent Gus Knitt said. “This is the one time in your life where society looks at you and says, ‘OK, you’re an adult now -- you're out of school and onto the next phase of your life.' I think it's important to recognize that transition at the time it actually occurs.”
Holding the ceremony at the end of May or the beginning of June seemed like the most important aspect of graduation to Pardeeville seniors, Knitt said. They'll graduate at 2 p.m., May 29, in the gymnasium and specific visitor restrictions should be known at the beginning of May.
For now, Knitt expects guests will be limited to eight per graduate so everyone can be spaced appropriately in the gym. Masks and social distancing will be required.
“We’re telling families to be flexible in case the (restrictions) change between now and graduation,” Knitt said. “But we’re fortunate to have small classes -- about 50 students last year and 50 students this year. If we had class sizes of more than 75 students, it would have been more difficult.”
Lodi School District is limiting its high school graduation attendees to four guests per graduate for a ceremony at 1 p.m., May 30, in the athletic stadium, Administrative Assistant Dawn Schwartz said.
If the weather is poor, Lodi will move its ceremony to 6 p.m. on the same day or 1 p.m. the following day. If neither of those dates work out, the school will shift to an indoor ceremony and limit the attendance even more, Superintendent Vince Breunig said.
Masks and social distancing will most likely be required.
Portage and Pardeeville have employed a mix of in-person and virtual instruction since September, while Lodi was completely virtual through Jan. 19. Since then, Lodi used a hybrid model and it will welcome students into the school for up to four days a week starting Monday.
“Overall, with more people getting vaccinated, this is just another step toward having a somewhat normal school year,” Breunig said of having more in-person instruction and activities. "I expect masks will be around for quite some time, but I’m excited to someday not have conversations about how far apart people are from each other. It takes a lot of energy and time to plan for those things, though for good reason.”
Portage and Pardeeville will hold proms on June 12 and April 24, respectively, for their juniors and seniors since seniors had missed out on their junior proms last year.
Though Lodi will not hold a prom, it will host Spirit Week activities for students leading up to its May 1 football game. Lodi is playing fall sports in the spring but won’t have an official Homecoming game as fans are not yet allowed to attend the games, Breunig said.
