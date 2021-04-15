'Somewhat normal': Columbia County schools will hold graduations in person

Holding the ceremony at the end of May or the beginning of June seemed like the most important aspect of graduation to Pardeeville seniors, Knitt said. They'll graduate at 2 p.m., May 29, in the gymnasium and specific visitor restrictions should be known at the beginning of May.

For now, Knitt expects guests will be limited to eight per graduate so everyone can be spaced appropriately in the gym. Masks and social distancing will be required.

“We’re telling families to be flexible in case the (restrictions) change between now and graduation,” Knitt said. “But we’re fortunate to have small classes -- about 50 students last year and 50 students this year. If we had class sizes of more than 75 students, it would have been more difficult.”

Lodi School District is limiting its high school graduation attendees to four guests per graduate for a ceremony at 1 p.m., May 30, in the athletic stadium, Administrative Assistant Dawn Schwartz said.

If the weather is poor, Lodi will move its ceremony to 6 p.m. on the same day or 1 p.m. the following day. If neither of those dates work out, the school will shift to an indoor ceremony and limit the attendance even more, Superintendent Vince Breunig said.

Masks and social distancing will most likely be required.